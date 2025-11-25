Save £80 on the dinky Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR – and it comes in SILVER!

If you didn't get the small but beautifully formed Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR when you bought your DX-sensor Z-series Nikon mirrorless, then (A) what on earth were you thinking? and (B) you can right that wrong immediately with this cracker of an Amazon deal, which knocks a tidy £80 (£79.70 if you're going to be pedantic) off the usual £329 asking price. Hands up, it's not the cheapest I've ever seen this lens, but it's pretty close, and it might just be the best price I've seen the Silver Edition going for, which usually goes at a premium compared to the standard black version. It's the ideal match for the retro-themed Nikon Z fc.

Black Friday Save 24% (£79.70) Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR (SL): was £339 now £259.30 at Amazon With an effective focal range of 24-75mm in full-frame terms, this is an ideal walkabout lens that goes all the way from wide-angle to short-telephoto, covering all the bases for everyday shooting scenarios. That this deal is for the normally more expensive silver version is a nice bonus.

Incredibly small and light, the Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR weighs just 135 grams, has a retractable design, and features a variable maximum aperture of f/3.5-6.3. Amazingly, for such a teeny lens, it has Nikon’s Vibration Reduction (VR) system, providing up to 4.5 stops of stabilization for both stills and video.

Despite its low cost, it delivers excellent performance for a kit zoom. Autofocus is fast and silent, it offers strong centre sharpness across the zoom range, and can focus as close as 0.2m at the wide end, making it versatile for close-up shots. All in all, it's a compact and lightweight solution for everyday and travel photography.

Check out the best Nikon Black Friday deals and the best Nikon Z lenses