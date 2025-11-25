Tweetingly Good Deal: As the Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera drops to $99.99 for Black Friday

If you've ever wanted to keep tabs on the feathered visitors to your garden and capture their every movement, this deal on the NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is hard to ignore.

It’s now just $99.99 - down from $199.99 - saving you a full $100 for a gadget that turns your backyard into a nature-watching station. It’s the kind of offer that tempts even the most casual bird watcher to become a little obsessed with avian visitors.

What makes this smart feeder stand out is its combination of live streaming, HD video, and motion alerts. You’re not just putting out seed, you’re hooking up a camera system that sends alerts to your phone, watches for movement, and lets you go back and check footage whenever you like. For anyone who appreciates photography or nature watching (or both), it’s one of those upgrades you didn’t quite know you needed until you see a robin or blue tit in full HD.

It’s also built with real outdoor use in mind: weatherproof construction, simple install, and a large capacity feeding container so it will stay filled longer. The Wi-Fi connection and app control mean you don’t even need to be in the garden - you can sit on the sofa, scroll through your footage, share a great moment, and still feel connected to the outside world. For creatives who shoot birds, nature, or garden life, it's a fun creative tool.

If you think about it from a photography mindset, there’s something quite appealing about this smart feeder. You're studying behaviour, capturing rare moments, trialling timing, and maybe even picking up composition cues for other work. It’s not a full professional kit, but for what it does, giving you eyes on life in motion - it punches way above its price class.

Now, at $99.99, and half the price it was originally, the value is very strong. Deals like this - good gadgets, meaningful discount, clever tech - don’t often last. With the Black Friday season heating up across retailers, this one feels like one to move on before someone else snaps it up.

If you’ve been thinking of nudging your garden gear into the tech zone or finding a thoughtful gift that brings delight and discovery, this is an excellent opportunity. The savings are real, the utility is genuine, and once the stock begins to sprint away, you might find yourself watching from the sidelines.