Canon EOS RP full-frame camera kit drops in price!

I've always had a soft spot for the brilliant Canon EOS RP – and now it's even softer, as this fantastic full-frame camera has just dropped in price to just just £987.79 with RF 24-105mm zoom... that's the best deal on this camera in 2025, and cheaper than it was over Black Friday.

If you're looking to go full frame or thinking about upgrading to mirrorless – or maybe both – this is a steal of a deal on a camera kit that cost £1,999 when it launched in 2019!

Canon EOS RP + RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 | was £1,329 | now £987.79

Save £340 at Amazon The Canon EOS RP, the most compact EOS R full-frame camera in the line, packs a 26.2MP sensor and crisp 4K video, and comes with the brilliant and versatile RF 24-105mm lens, which will cover virtually every shooting scenario.

I fell in love with the Canon EOS RP (review here) from the moment I used it. At just 485g it's still one of the lightest full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market – and it does feel slim and sleek in the hand, with a very compact body. (I enjoyed pairing it with the RF 35mm f/1.8 as a street photography shooter.)

It's a first-generation EOS R camera, being the second body in the lineup when it launched in 2019. However, with quality-of-life firmware updates over the years it has aged like a fine plonk.

At its core, it shares a lot in common with the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, with a glorious 24.6MP image sensor and 5fps burst shooting. However, it benefits from Canon's mirrorless magic when it comes to the upgraded Dual Pixel Autofocus system along with the electronic viewfinder.

The only real drawback is that 4K video introduces a 1.6x crop and uses contrast AF instead of Dual Pixel. Otherwise, this is an incredible camera kit for just £905.

