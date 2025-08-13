Canon EOS RP drops to its lowest-ever price ever!
I've always had a soft spot for the brilliant Canon EOS RP – and now there's even more reason to love it. This fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped to its lowest-ever price: just £650.69. It's one of the best Canon deals we've seen in a long time.
Whether you're looking to step into the world of full-frame photography, switch to mirrorless, or both, this is an incredible offer on a camera that originally launched at £1,400.
SAVE £298 at Amazon With a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, lightweight 485g body and Canon's awesome AF system, this is an incredibly capable camera.
Our Editor-in-chief, James Artaius fell in love with the Canon EOS RP (review here) from the moment he used it. At just 485g it's still one of the lightest full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market – and it does feel slim and sleek in the hand, with a very compact body. (He also enjoyed pairing it with the RF 35mm f/1.8 as a street photography shooter.)
It's a first-generation EOS R camera, being the second body in the lineup when it launched in 2019. However, with quality-of-life firmware updates over the years it has aged like a fine plonk.
At its core, it shares a lot in common with the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, with a glorious 24.6MP image sensor and 5fps burst shooting. However, it benefits from Canon's mirrorless magic when it comes to the upgraded Dual Pixel Autofocus system along with the electronic viewfinder.
The only real drawback is that 4K video introduces a 1.6x crop and uses contrast AF instead of Dual Pixel. Otherwise, this is an incredible camera for just £650.69 - ideal for beginner or someone wanting a second camera body for their EOS system.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
