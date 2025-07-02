Canon EOS R6 Mark II drops back down to its lowest price ever!

We saw the Canon EOS R6 II drop to its lowest price every during B&H's Bild Expo event last month... but since then tariff increases have struck home on the Canon range. So at most dealers, including B&H, you now are being asked to pay $2.199 for this highly-specced full-frame mirrorless camera.

But as the early Prime Day camera deals start to appear, we have discovered that you can get the R6 Mark II body for just $1,799, – that matches the lowest price ever that we saw from B&H during Bild Expo. All you have to do to ensure you get this price is to remember to click on the instant $399.01 discount code on the Amazon listing.

Canon refined nearly everything with this second-gen R6. You get a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that delivers crisp detail and dynamic range, even in challenging light. Its uncropped 4K 60p video - oversampled from 6K - is a huge win for filmmakers, while the 40fps burst shooting in electronic shutter mode makes it a beast for action and wildlife shooters. It’s fast, responsive, and delivers the kind of results professionals rely on.

Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system is among the best in the game, with subject tracking that feels almost telepathic - whether you're locking onto eyes, animals, cars, or planes.

The in-body image stabilization offers up to 8 stops of compensation, meaning you can shoot handheld in low light with surprising confidence. Add to that dual card slots, a refined ergonomic body, and a high-resolution EVF, and it’s clear this is a tool for serious creators.

Whether you're upgrading from an older DSLR or stepping into mirrorless for the first time, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II at $1,799 is a seriously smart investment.