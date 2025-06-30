Canon's own refurb camera deals are the secret hack for sidestepping the tariff increases

We are starting to get used to the fact that camera gear in the US is going to be a bit more expensive from now on. Nearly all of the manufacturers have now introduced new price lists following the well-publisised tariff changes - and in most cases that means higher ticket prices.

But there is a great hack that Canon fans can use to get mirrorless cameras at lower than list price... and that is to buy refurbished models direct from Canon USA. For instance, you can get a Canon EOS R100 with kit lens for the incredibly low price of just $329. And if you are lookin get a professional full-frame model, you can save $1,560 by buying a refurbished EOS R3.

Here are some of your favorite deals (but do check out the full range of Canon refurbished deals on cameras, or lenses.

Refurbished Canon EOS RP: was $989 now $549 at Canon SAVE $440 at Canon USA The Canon EOS RP may be a few years old, but it still packs a full-frame 26.2MP sensor and offers crisp 4K video. This could be a great second body, or a budget beginner buy.

While refurbished might not be on the tip of everyone's tongue when you think about deals, it does offer a way of owning new-to-you camera gear – sometimes even current flagship cameras – for a fraction of the price.

Canon refurbished cameras: are these bargains a green light, or a red flag?