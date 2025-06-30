Canon's own refurb camera deals are the secret hack for sidestepping the tariff increases
A Canon R100 with zoom for $319, a Canon R6 II body for $1699 and more - these are brilliant money-saving deals
We are starting to get used to the fact that camera gear in the US is going to be a bit more expensive from now on. Nearly all of the manufacturers have now introduced new price lists following the well-publisised tariff changes - and in most cases that means higher ticket prices.
But there is a great hack that Canon fans can use to get mirrorless cameras at lower than list price... and that is to buy refurbished models direct from Canon USA. For instance, you can get a Canon EOS R100 with kit lens for the incredibly low price of just $329. And if you are lookin get a professional full-frame model, you can save $1,560 by buying a refurbished EOS R3.
Here are some of your favorite deals (but do check out the full range of Canon refurbished deals on cameras, or lenses.
Save $190 at Canon USA Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).
SAVE $440 at Canon USA The Canon EOS RP may be a few years old, but it still packs a full-frame 26.2MP sensor and offers crisp 4K video. This could be a great second body, or a budget beginner buy.
Save $480 at Canon USA The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology. See our full EOS R5 review
Save $1,560 at Canon USA on the latest flagship that offers a 24.1MP stacked sensor, 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording.
Save $225 at Canon USA This is seriously tempting price on this beginner-friendly mirrorless model. Key specs are 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, a 3-in touchscreen pivoting screen and 4K video. This starter kit includes the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom.
Save $331 at Canon USA The latest entry-level camera from Canon offers 24.2 Megapixel images and 4K video up to 60fps - now with an even cheaper price tag! Read our full EOS R8 review
While refurbished might not be on the tip of everyone's tongue when you think about deals, it does offer a way of owning new-to-you camera gear – sometimes even current flagship cameras – for a fraction of the price.
Canon refurbished cameras: are these bargains a green light, or a red flag?
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
