Getting sharper, better-exposed photos starts with your LCD screen

Although it may seem fairly basic, customizing your LCD screen is a crucial step in enhancing your images. By tweaking LCD settings, you will unlock supporting features that are especially useful when you are just starting your photography journey. Getting an instant preview of the scene before pressing the shutter allows easy fine-tuning in exposure, sharpness, and composition. Plus, the 100 percent field of view offered by the LCD screen is often greater than that provided by viewfinders.

CUSTOMIZE BUTTONS Different features can be assigned to specific camera buttons under the Custom Keys option. This allows the camera features that you use most frequently to be easily accessed, improving your workflow efficiency.

As many LCD functions are turned off when buying the camera and must be activated manually, making full use of your rear LCD screen requires some research. The most important thing is to make it work for you and align the functions to your specific needs and preferences. To optimize your workflow and productivity, consider these six key features.

Tutorial

1. Choose high quality

(Image credit: Future)

Navigate to your camera settings and change the Display Quality to High. This will allow you to review your images more clearly and make further adjustments with confidence.

2. Calibrate LCD brightness

(Image credit: Future)

To ensure an accurate frame review, adjust the screen brightness to match your computer monitor. This maintains consistency throughout the shooting and editing processes.

3. Focus Peaking

(Image credit: Future)

This feature assists you in identifying in-focus edges easily. Sharp edges are highlighted in a specific colour, depending on the camera’s brand, which can help you focus on the subject.

4. Enable highlight warning

(Image credit: Future)

The Zebra Pattern can be found in most camera menus. This feature superimposes stripes onto an image to indicate areas that are most at risk of overexposure.

5. Shortcut zoom

(Image credit: Future)

Set the zoom button to jump automatically to 100 percent magnification with just one click. This will enable you to immediately keep an eye on the sharpness, detail and noise levels.

