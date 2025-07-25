After Fujifilm paused pre-orders of several popular camera models to assess the impact of US tariffs in April, US retailers appear to have once again stopped taking orders for popular models. Currently, major US retailers Adorama, B&H, and Moment are not taking orders for the Fujifilm X100VI, X-M5, and GFX100RF.

Meanwhile, Fujifilm’s US webstore only lists the X Half and refurbished X-H2 cameras as in stock.

Fujifilm USA has not yet responded to Digital Camera World’s request for a comment.

Back in April, Fujifilm paused pre-orders of the X100VI, X-M5, and GFX100RF “in order to assess various changes, including tariffs.” Tariffs may not be entirely to blame, as the X100VI's popularity has meant the compact camera has been hard to find in many locations. Fujifilm eventually resumed pre-orders, and the popular X-M5 even popped up at some US retailers as in stock without the wait earlier this month.

However, Adorama, B&H, and Moment now list “temporarily unavailable” and “notify when available” and have removed the option to order even for those willing to wait to receive the popular cameras. Moment indicates that the pause is a temporary one: “We’ve temporarily paused receiving backorders and will resume taking orders August 1st,” the retailer’s website reads.

Some retailers have paused orders for more than the three cameras that were part of April’s tariff pause. Moment has a similar pause notification listed on the Fujifilm X-T5, X-S20, and X-T30 II.

All three retailers still have pre-orders of the newly announced Fujifilm X-E5.

The retailers' pause on orders comes just days after the US announced a trade agreement with Japan that settled tariffs at 15 percent, a 5 percent increase from the temporary reciprocal tariff pause. While the number is higher than the 10 percent tariffs from the temporary pause, the number is lower than the previously threatened 25 percent tariffs that were slated to begin in August if a trade agreement wasn’t reached.

Fujifilm is one of the few brands that has not yet adjusted prices on camera gear in the US following increased tariff costs. In June, Fujifilm’s US website began listing “JP” models of several cameras, presumably made-in-Japan models of the same camera to avoid steeper tariffs from China.

During an earnings call with investors earlier this year, Fujifilm estimated that the new tariffs would cost the company about $140 million (around £105 million / AU$218 million) a year.

Canon, Sony, Leica, and Sigma have already adjusted list prices on some lenses and cameras in the US following the reciprocal tariffs. Nikon has also increased prices on some lenses in the US.

