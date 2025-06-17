Vlog, travel, shoot wide – Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 drops to $229 in B&H Bild exclusive
Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM on sale – Exclusive B&H Bild Expo offer sees it at just $229
If you’re looking to expand your Canon RF lens lineup without breaking the bank, this one’s for you.
As part of an exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal, the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is now just $229, down from its regular price of $299 - a solid $70 saving on one of the most compact and capable wide-angle primes available for the RF system
SAVE $70 at B&H. The Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is a compact, ultra-wide prime lens with fast autofocus and a bright f/2.8 aperture - ideal for vlogging, landscapes, and everyday wide-angle shooting.
This lens is perfect for creators on the move. With its ultra-wide 16mm focal length, it’s tailor-made for vlogging, landscapes, architecture, group shots, and even astrophotography.
The bright f/2.8 aperture allows for confident shooting in low light, while the wide field of view gives your content that immersive, cinematic edge. Whether you're walking the streets of a new city or shooting night skies, this lens keeps your kit light and your creativity wide open.
At just 165g, the RF 16mm is barely noticeable on your camera - and that’s the point. Its pancake design makes it a dream for travel and everyday carry, and the STM autofocus motor is fast and near-silent, making it equally well-suited for video. Despite its size, this lens delivers impressively sharp images with minimal distortion, and it punches well above its price point when it comes to optical performance.
This exclusive Bild Expo offer is only available at B&H, and it’s a rare chance to grab a high-performing RF prime lens for under $250.
Whether you’re just getting started with Canon’s mirrorless system or you’re a seasoned shooter looking for a portable ultra-wide option, the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is a no-brainer at this price.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Check out other B&H Bild Expo camera deals
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.