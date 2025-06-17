Vlog, travel, shoot wide – Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 drops to $229 in B&H Bild exclusive

If you’re looking to expand your Canon RF lens lineup without breaking the bank, this one’s for you.

As part of an exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal, the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is now just $229, down from its regular price of $299 - a solid $70 saving on one of the most compact and capable wide-angle primes available for the RF system

This lens is perfect for creators on the move. With its ultra-wide 16mm focal length, it’s tailor-made for vlogging, landscapes, architecture, group shots, and even astrophotography.

The bright f/2.8 aperture allows for confident shooting in low light, while the wide field of view gives your content that immersive, cinematic edge. Whether you're walking the streets of a new city or shooting night skies, this lens keeps your kit light and your creativity wide open.

At just 165g, the RF 16mm is barely noticeable on your camera - and that’s the point. Its pancake design makes it a dream for travel and everyday carry, and the STM autofocus motor is fast and near-silent, making it equally well-suited for video. Despite its size, this lens delivers impressively sharp images with minimal distortion, and it punches well above its price point when it comes to optical performance.

This exclusive Bild Expo offer is only available at B&H, and it’s a rare chance to grab a high-performing RF prime lens for under $250.

Whether you’re just getting started with Canon’s mirrorless system or you’re a seasoned shooter looking for a portable ultra-wide option, the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is a no-brainer at this price.

