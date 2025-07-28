CFexpress cards may be faster than the traditional SD format, but the larger, faster memory card type typically isn’t cheap. During a one-day-only deal, however, B&H is cutting $200 off a 1TB CFExpress card from Lexar, putting the memory card at half price.

The Lexar 1TB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory card boasts read speeds up to 3,600 MB/s, write speeds up to 3,300 MB/s, and sustained write speeds up to 3,000 MB/s. That’s wrapped up in a design that’s protected against extreme temperatures, vibration, dust, drops, shock, and bending. The card also has a 12,000x wear-out rating.

The 1TB version of the Lexar Professional Gold card typically retails for $400. But right now, B&H has a $200 coupon that cuts the card’s price in half, making the faster cards even more affordable than Lexar's 1700 MB/s Professional Gold CFexpress cards. The deal is part of B&H’s Daily Deal Zone, and it ends just before midnight today, July 28.

That deal puts the faster Gold version at a lower price than a 512GB Lexar Professional CFExpress Type B that only offers up to 1750 MB/s, one of the budget picks on Digital Camera World’s guide to the best memory cards.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson/Digital Camera World)

I always turn to the same few trusted brands when it comes to memory cards, and Lexar is one of them. My mirrorless still uses plain old SD cards, or I’d seriously consider grabbing one of these discounted CFexpress cards for myself.

Miss the short window for the $200 off coupon? Adorama has this CFexpress card discounted to $289.99.

You may also like

Browse the best memory cards or the best CFexpress cards.