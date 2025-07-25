Sometimes, lighting a scene requires more than a boring steady white light – and a new pocketable light from Nanlite gives creators the ability to mimic the light from fires, lighting, or a dozen more scenarios all inside a pocketable LED. The Nanlite Pico LED Mini Pocket Light is a compact, color-adjustable light for creators.

Announced earlier this week alongside the new Lumo smartphone ring light, the Nanlite Pico LED Mini Pocket Light includes 14 preset lighting effects, a list that includes the red and blue flashes from emergency lights, the orange of a fire, the flicker of an old light bulb, or even the flash from paparazzi.

Of course, the Pico has traditional steady illumination too. The constant LEDBW light gives creators the ability to adjust the hue and saturation that the light gives off. At the brightest setting, the 4W light is ranked for 4211 at .3 meters or one foot away.

The light’s settings are adjusted using a small 1.28-inch screen on the back of the light, along with a dial and two buttons. Or, the light can also be controlled remotely with the Nanlite app.

The light sits on a tilting base to help creators get the right angle. That base is also magnetic to mount the light in a variety of different locations. A cold shoe adapter will also house the light on top of a camera. A magnetic diffuser is also included with the light.

Despite the light’s versatility, Nanlite describes the Pico as pocketable. The Pico weighs 130g.

The light’s battery is rated for up to 6.5 hours, and the battery recharges via USB-C.

The Nanlite Lumo is a folding smartphone ring light

Nanlite also announced the Lumo earlier this week, a folding MagSafe ring light that magnetically attaches to smartphones. The light also includes a magnetic adapter for smartphones without built-in magnetic charging.

Besides delivering the flattering ring of light situated around the smartphone’s camera array, the folding design of the Lumo allows the light to double as a phone stand. The single button design allows users to choose from three brightness levels with a short press and use a long press to change the light’s color temperature.

Like the Pico, the Lumo recharges with USB-C. The battery life is rated for up to five hours and 30 minutes.

The Nanlite Pico retails for $59 / £35 / AU$68 and is already available at multiple retailers – it’s currently discounted to about $35 in the US at Adorama.

The Nanlite Lumo is expected out in August for about $40.That converts to about £30 / AU$61.

