Canon full-frame mirrorless camera kit drops down to $999 - with lens!

Canon’s full-frame EOS RP has always been a tempting entry point into mirrorless photography, and now, thanks to an exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal, it’s even harder to resist.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Canon EOS RP with the versatile RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens for just $999 - that’s a solid $200 off its regular price of $1,299.

Compact, lightweight, and packed with Canon’s renowned imaging tech, the EOS RP punches well above its weight. It features a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and 4K video, making it ideal for content creators, travel shooters, and anyone looking to step into the full-frame world without breaking the bank.

The included RF 24-105mm lens adds even more value to the package, offering a broad zoom range that covers everything from landscapes to portraits. With image stabilization and quiet, smooth autofocus, it’s a capable all-rounder that pairs perfectly with the RP’s fast and intuitive handling.

This price is exclusive to B&H as part of the Bild Expo celebration, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. So if you’ve been eyeing a serious camera upgrade or just want an affordable way into Canon’s mirrorless RF system, now is the time to act.

