Nikon suits up for San Diego Comic-Con – I guess the X-Men aren’t the only ones who look good in yellow
Move over, Justice League – Nikon and its Creators team up for San Diego Comic-Con, with workshops, meet-and-greets and more
Holy guacamole, Batman! Nikon’s heading to San Diego Comic-Con from July 23 to 27 as part of the ongoing Nikon Tour. The world’s biggest comic book convention is held at the San Diego Convention Center and attracts pop culture fans from around the globe.
Many revellers choose to dress up as their favorite comic book, anime or other fictional characters – and with cosplay becoming more popular than ever, photography plays a huge role in bringing those fictional characters to life.
As such, you can head over to the Nikon booth (#3917) and photograph a cosplay model with a Nikon Creator or ambassador on hand to offer advice.
Workshops and meet-and-greets will also take place, with talented Nikon Creators Kien Quan and Martin Wong – who are known for their cosplay content, among other things. In addition, you can also sign up for a photo walk led by Kien Quan on July 24 or Martin Wong on July 27.
As you’d expect, Nikon will have Z Series cameras and lenses available to try out at the show, including the recently released Nikon Z5 II and Nikon Z 50 II. So, if you’re an aspiring Peter Parker, on assignment for the Daily Bugle, grab your camera and check out the Nikon stand at Comic-Con International.
Nikon Creator meet-and-greets
- Thursday July 24 (2pm–4pm) Kien Quan
- Friday July 25 (10am–12pm & 2pm – 4pm) Kien Quan
- Saturday July 26 (10am–12pm) Kien Quan & Martin Wong
- Saturday July 26 (2pm–4pm) Martin Wong
- Sunday July 27 (10am–12pm & 2pm–4pm) Martin Wong
Nikon photo walks
- Thursday July 24 (4:45pm–5:30pm) Kien Quan
- Sunday July 27 (3:15pm–4pm) Martin Wong
