BlackVue launches premium 4K dash cam with a cutting-edge image sensor
Featuring Sony's latest 8.4-megapixel STARVIS 2 sensor, BlackVue's DR970X II dash cam promises top-notch recording quality
BlackVue has launched a trio of new premium dash cams with enhanced image quality and updated power cables. The flagship offerings are the DR970X Plus II and DR970X LTE Plus II. They pack an 8.4-megapixel Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor that captures 4K (3840 x 2160) video at 30fps and is capable of HDR recording to maximise detail in high contrast lighting. The optional rear camera utilizes a Sony STARVIS sensor and records in 1080p. The DR970X also benefits from completely new Image Signal Processor (ISP) tuning, which is said to offer "superior clarity by preserving details in both bright highlights and deep shadows, which is crucial for varying driving environments." Both the DR970X Plus II and DR970X LTE Plus II feature USB-C connectivity and come bundled with a 12V cigarette lighter power adaptor with 2x USB-C outlets. A hardwiring cable kit is also included as standard, to enable surveillance recording while the vehicle is parked.
The cheaper DR770X II is equipped with a Sony STARVIS image sensor and records Full HD (1920 x 1080) footage at 60fps. Like the DR970X Plus II, the DR770X can be paired with a 1080p rear-facing camera. Although the DR770X II lacks the same HDR capability as the DR970X Plus II, it does boast seamless cloud compatibility, native Parking Mode, plus built-in GPS and Wi-Fi.
The new cameras also feature:
- BlackVue Cloud Connectivity: Stay connected to your vehicle from anywhere with features like Remote Live View, Push Notifications for impacts, Live Event Upload to the Cloud, and Two-way Voice Communication.
- Native Parking Mode: All models support native Parking Mode with built-in voltage monitoring to protect your vehicle's battery. The included hardwiring cable simplifies installation.
- Seamless Pairing: Effortless setup and connection to the BlackVue App for easy management of settings and video files.
- Integrated GPS & Wi-Fi: Built-in GPS logs location and speed data, while dual-band (2.4-5GHz) Wi-Fi enables fast video downloads to your smartphone and seamless Cloud connectivity.
- Optional LTE Connectivity (CM100GLTE): For the DR770X II and DR970X Plus II, an optional LTE module provides hassle-free Cloud access. The DR970X LTE Plus II features built-in 4G LTE with a Nano SIM card reader and a Mobile Hotspot Function for up to five devices.
- Optimized File Management: Features Event Files Overwrite Protection, Adaptive Format-Free File Management for improved stability, and SD Card Failure Alerts.
- 1TB microSD card support.
The BlackVue DR970X Plus II and DR970X LTE Plus II are available to buy now, with front+rear camera bundles priced from $463.99 and $525.99, respectively. The DR770X II twin-camera kit can be had for $347.99.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
