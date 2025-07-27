No more excuses for shaky video: The best smartphone gimbal for beginners has just dipped below $100 for the first time in this limited-time deal
The Hohem iSteady V3 smartphone gimbal is $79 at B&H, but the deal ends at midnight EST on July 27
Gimbals offer serious improvement to smartphone videos, but they tend to be fairly bulky for an accessory meant to be used with a phone that slips into a pocket. The Hohem iSteady V3 is one of the more compact smartphone gimbals, however – and the price has just dropped to the lowest that I’ve seen yet in a B&H deal that only lasts for 24 hours.
The Hohem iSteady V3 is a compact, beginner-friendly gimbal that steadies smartphones with its three-axis stabilization. But the V3 isn’t just for eliminating shaky videos. The gimbal also doubles as an AI cameraman – it’s able to follow you around as you move, making it an ideal accessory for vloggers and content creators. The gimbal has gesture controls, but the controls are also built into a remote that can be used on or off the gimbal.
The only things that mark the V3 as one of Hohem’s more budget-friendly models are that the payload is limited to 10.6 oz, low-angle shots can be tricky, and the built-in LED isn’t very strong. But the gimbal is good enough to earn a four-star review rating in hands-on testing and a slot in DCW’s guide to the best smartphone gimbals as a compact budget pick.
For only 24 hours, the Hohem iSteady V3 has dipped below $80 at B&H. DCW recommends this gimbal for smartphone creators looking for something affordable and compact. AI follow modes also allow creators to set the gimbal and a table and move around without moving out of the frame. Skip it if you have a large smartphone that weighs more than 10.6oz, need a bright attached LED, or want to shoot ultra-low angles. Grab this deal if you're looking to steady your smartphone shots without adding a lot of bulk or spending a lot of cash.
But right now, the gimbal is at the lowest price that I’ve seen yet as part of B&H’s Daily DealZone at $79. That’s even lower than the gimbal’s lowest-ever price on Amazon – according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel the V3 hasn’t previously dipped under $100 on Amazon.
As part of the B&H Daily Deals, this is a short-term deal that lasts July 27 only, ending just before midnight EST.
