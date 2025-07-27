Gimbals offer serious improvement to smartphone videos, but they tend to be fairly bulky for an accessory meant to be used with a phone that slips into a pocket. The Hohem iSteady V3 is one of the more compact smartphone gimbals, however – and the price has just dropped to the lowest that I’ve seen yet in a B&H deal that only lasts for 24 hours.

The Hohem iSteady V3 is a compact, beginner-friendly gimbal that steadies smartphones with its three-axis stabilization. But the V3 isn’t just for eliminating shaky videos. The gimbal also doubles as an AI cameraman – it’s able to follow you around as you move, making it an ideal accessory for vloggers and content creators. The gimbal has gesture controls, but the controls are also built into a remote that can be used on or off the gimbal.

The only things that mark the V3 as one of Hohem’s more budget-friendly models are that the payload is limited to 10.6 oz, low-angle shots can be tricky, and the built-in LED isn’t very strong. But the gimbal is good enough to earn a four-star review rating in hands-on testing and a slot in DCW’s guide to the best smartphone gimbals as a compact budget pick.

Hohem iSteady V3: was $129 now $79 at BHPhoto For only 24 hours, the Hohem iSteady V3 has dipped below $80 at B&H. DCW recommends this gimbal for smartphone creators looking for something affordable and compact. AI follow modes also allow creators to set the gimbal and a table and move around without moving out of the frame. Skip it if you have a large smartphone that weighs more than 10.6oz, need a bright attached LED, or want to shoot ultra-low angles. Grab this deal if you're looking to steady your smartphone shots without adding a lot of bulk or spending a lot of cash.

But right now, the gimbal is at the lowest price that I’ve seen yet as part of B&H’s Daily DealZone at $79. That’s even lower than the gimbal’s lowest-ever price on Amazon – according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel the V3 hasn’t previously dipped under $100 on Amazon.

As part of the B&H Daily Deals, this is a short-term deal that lasts July 27 only, ending just before midnight EST.

