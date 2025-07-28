I am buying an Apple TV+ subscription just to watch this new wildlife photography show!

Aldo Kane in "The Wild Ones," now streaming on Apple TV+.

If you love photography, storytelling, and the natural world, there’s a new Apple TV+ series that’s about to rocket to the top of your must-watch list.

The Wild Ones is a new, visually stunning wildlife documentary series, a high-stakes adventure that blends cutting-edge camera technology with gripping conservation efforts.

Last week, I attended an event at CVP in London, hosted by Nikon and RED, where I had the benefit of hearing wildlife filmmaker Declan Burley speak. Burley, known for his expertise in camera traps and innovative field techniques, delivered an engaging, humorous, and inspiring talk about his journey into wildlife filmmaking.

But what really caught my attention was his excitement about The Wild Ones, a brand-new series he’s been working on, and for the first time, stepping in front of the camera himself. And after seeing clips, I can safely say that this show is going to resonate with wildlife lovers, photographers, and filmmakers alike.

The Wild Ones — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Above: A trailer for The Wild Ones

This six-part series follows a team of elite wildlife experts on a global mission to track and protect some of the rarest species on Earth. Featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet, the series fuses breathtaking imagery with groundbreaking science.

The team’s journey spans six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Gabon, and Canada – as they document endangered species such as the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, Western lowland gorilla, and North Atlantic right whale.

With over 350 custom-built remote cameras, thermal drones, AI-powered imaging technology, and wearable underwater tags, the crew captures wildlife moments that have never been seen before. Their efforts have already led to major conservation wins, from identifying a new rhino to documenting tiger cubs critical for the species’ survival.

Declan Burley in "The Wild Ones," now streaming on Apple TV+. (Image credit: Apple)

This series is a visual masterclass in innovative wildlife cinematography. The use of remote cameras and thermal imaging, combined with Burley’s signature approach to camera traps, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the future of wildlife photography and filmmaking.

Produced by Offspring Films, the award-winning team behind Earth At Night In Color and Earthsounds, The Wild Ones promises to deliver the same level of cinematic excellence Apple TV+ has become known for.

As a photographer, I find it impossible not to be inspired by this series. It's a creative approach to capturing rare animal behavior and its urgent message about conservation.

The Wild Ones is now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

A Malayan tiger found in “The Wild Ones,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Image credit: Apple)

