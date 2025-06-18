Canon R1 flagship sees rare $500 discount in exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal

The Canon EOS R1 is Canon’s most advanced mirrorless camera to date - engineered for elite professionals who demand uncompromising speed, intelligence, and reliability in the field. As the brand-new flagship in the EOS R system, the R1 pushes performance to new levels.

Thanks to a B&H Bild Expo exclusive, you can now get the Canon R1 for $5,799, down from its regular price of $6,299.

That’s a significant $500 saving on Canon’s most powerful camera yet, but you only have until midnight today to get it at this great price!

Canon EOS R1: was $6,299 now $5,799 at BHPhoto SAVE $500 at B&H. The Canon EOS R1 is Canon’s most advanced mirrorless flagship, built for elite professionals who demand unmatched speed, precision, and performance in every frame. *Discount applied at checkout

Designed with a brand-new stacked CMOS sensor and the next-gen Digic Accelerator alongside Digic X, the R1 delivers blazing speed and extraordinary image quality. Whether you’re a sports photographer needing blackout-free 40fps bursts or a filmmaker pushing the limits of 6K internal RAW video, this camera is built to handle the most demanding creative environments with ease.

What really sets the Canon R1 apart is its intelligent autofocus system. Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, supercharged by deep learning algorithms, allows the R1 to track subjects with near-perfect precision - whether it’s an athlete in motion, wildlife in flight, or fast-paced street action. It also introduces Canon’s most responsive EVF yet, enhanced image stabilisation, and superior thermal performance for longer high-res recording.

This exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal takes $500 off the price of Canon’s mirrorless titan, making it not only a powerhouse camera but also a smarter investment.

At $5,799, the Canon EOS R1 delivers the absolute cutting edge of Canon’s mirrorless innovation at a launch price you won’t find anywhere else.