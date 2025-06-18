Canon R1 flagship sees rare $500 discount in exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal
The Canon EOS R1 is Canon’s most advanced mirrorless camera to date - engineered for elite professionals who demand uncompromising speed, intelligence, and reliability in the field. As the brand-new flagship in the EOS R system, the R1 pushes performance to new levels.
Thanks to a B&H Bild Expo exclusive, you can now get the Canon R1 for $5,799, down from its regular price of $6,299.
That’s a significant $500 saving on Canon’s most powerful camera yet, but you only have until midnight today to get it at this great price!
*Discount applied at checkout
Designed with a brand-new stacked CMOS sensor and the next-gen Digic Accelerator alongside Digic X, the R1 delivers blazing speed and extraordinary image quality. Whether you’re a sports photographer needing blackout-free 40fps bursts or a filmmaker pushing the limits of 6K internal RAW video, this camera is built to handle the most demanding creative environments with ease.
What really sets the Canon R1 apart is its intelligent autofocus system. Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, supercharged by deep learning algorithms, allows the R1 to track subjects with near-perfect precision - whether it’s an athlete in motion, wildlife in flight, or fast-paced street action. It also introduces Canon’s most responsive EVF yet, enhanced image stabilisation, and superior thermal performance for longer high-res recording.
This exclusive B&H Bild Expo deal takes $500 off the price of Canon’s mirrorless titan, making it not only a powerhouse camera but also a smarter investment.
At $5,799, the Canon EOS R1 delivers the absolute cutting edge of Canon’s mirrorless innovation at a launch price you won’t find anywhere else.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
