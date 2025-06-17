The last great DSLR? Canon 5D Mark IV now has $400 off in this B&H Bild Expo deal
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is more than just a camera - it’s the end of an era. As the final small-bodied professional DSLR Canon ever made, it represents the pinnacle of DSLR engineering before the world turned mirrorless. If you still love the feel, reliability, and optical viewfinder experience of a true DSLR, this is a golden opportunity.
Thanks to a B&H Bild Expo exclusive, the Canon 5D Mark IV is now available for just $1,899, down from its usual price of $2,299. That’s a $400 saving on a modern classic.
SAVE $400 at B&H. The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a legendary full-frame DSLR that blends rugged pro performance with timeless image quality and classic optical shooting.
Built around a 30.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor and Canon’s DIGIC 6+ image processor, the 5D Mark IV is a workhorse that delivers rich, detailed stills with impressive dynamic range and color depth. It’s a favorite among wedding photographers, portrait shooters, landscape artists, and commercial creatives alike. Whether you're shooting RAW or dual pixel RAW, the files this camera produces have exceptional flexibility in post.
The camera also offers strong video credentials, with 4K DCI recording at 30p and Canon’s industry-leading Dual Pixel CMOS AF for smooth, accurate focus tracking during live view and video. Add in weather sealing, a rugged magnesium alloy body, and 7fps continuous shooting, and you have a pro-level DSLR that still competes with newer systems in terms of both durability and output.
But what truly sets the 5D Mark IV apart today is the shooting experience itself. There’s no laggy EVF, no screen blackouts - just pure optical clarity through the viewfinder and tactile control with real buttons and dials. For photographers who still value that connection to the subject and the craft, the 5D Mark IV remains an absolute joy to use.
This B&H Bild Expo deal is a rare chance to own a piece of Canon history at a significantly reduced price.
At just $1,899, the EOS 5D Mark IV offers outstanding value for those who want a pro DSLR that’s been tried, tested, and trusted for years. If you're one of the many photographers not ready to give up your mirror just yet, this is the DSLR deal to grab.
