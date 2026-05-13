Nikon's most powerful APS-C mirrorless camera gets new firmware – but don't expect dramatic changes
Nikon releases a new firmware update for the Z50 II – here's what's changed
Fresh off earning an iF Design Award for blending "the power of expression and operability needed for creative imaging" with the advanced image-processing performance found in the company's higher-end cameras, the Nikon Z50 II is now getting a firmware refresh.
While the release doesn't add major new features, Nikon has quietly refined the camera's lens and aperture behavior during standby operation – a subtle improvement for the camera's shooting performance.
If you use the Nikon Z50 II, this is one update worth knowing about. Here are the notes from Nikon:
New firmware: Nikon Z50 II
Firmware Ver.1.11
Update
The firmware update Ver.1.10 to Ver.1.11 incorporates: Changed the way the aperture was adjusted on a lens when the standby timer expired.
Caution: Updating the Firmware
Do not update the camera firmware with lenses other than Z-mount Nikkor lenses or mount adapters other than FTZ II / FTZ attached; failure to observe this precaution could result in camera malfunction.
Pairing the SnapBridge App with Your Camera (Bluetooth)
A camera previously registered to SnapBridge may not automatically reconnect after the camera "C" firmware was updated from version 1.00. This does not indicate a malfunction as it is due to the change in camera display name following the "C" firmware update to version 1.01. Select [Forget camera] on the SnapBridge app and pair your camera with the app again.
Pro Advice
If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, but also what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or if – you should update.
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It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.
Such problems are less likely this time, as Ver. 1.11 is a very minor update, but it always pays to be safe!
You can check out the episode for more insights, potential risks, and expert advice on our YouTube channel,Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcast services.
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Read more about what firmware updates are, and if you really need to install them.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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