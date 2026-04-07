When will the new Canon EOS R7 Mark II arrive? And what specs can we expect? These are my predictions

Our Canon EOS R7 Mark II mock-up image – will we see this new APS-C sports camera soon in 2026?

Time flies in the camera world. The Canon EOS R7 mirrorless is four years old now, and as Canon’s class-leading APS-C speed machine, it’s long overdue a Mark II model with some special spec upgrades.

After all, an EOS R6 Mark II came out way back in December 2022, only a month after the EOS R7 appeared in November 2022, the R5 Mark II was launched back in August 2024, plus we’ve already seen the new Canon EOS R6 Mark III which arrived at the end of 2025. So that’s the R5 and R6 cameras getting new versions, so what about the R7 line? I predict the R7 Mark II is set to arrive in the coming months, and I’m hopeful it will have specs worth waiting for!

The EOS R7 had very good specs at the time in 2022, borrowing much of new burst speeds and the AF tech from the EOS R3 (which was the top of the Canon EOS camera family tree at the time), including the intelligent AF tracking people, animals and vehicles, and 30fps bursts with the camera’s electronic shutter (up to 15fps continuous shooting with mechanical shutter).

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The EOS R7 also had an impressive (for 2022) 32.5 megapixel APS-C sized sensor and DIGIC X processor, pumping out a max native ISO 32,000. Plus IBIS and lens IS producing up to 7-stops of stabilisation for shake-free shots in low light, a 2.36 million dot EVF with up to 120fps refresh rate for minimal EVF lag, and 4K/60p Video capture.

What specs do you think we'll see in a new Canon EOS R7 Mark II? (Image credit: Canon UK / Peter Travers)

New Canon EOS R7 Mark II spec rumors have been flying around for a while now, but if it does become the ‘pro level APS-C camera’ many are predicting, it could come fully armed and loaded with speed and power to burn.

We may well see an APS-C sensor size of around 40MP which is BSI (Back-Side Illuminated) that allows more light to reach the photodiodes.

It’s also likely to offer faster fps and some specs in line with or better than its full-frame EOS R6 Mark III big brother. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see in the region of 45fps electronic continuous shooting and the Pre-Continuous Shooting mode for 50 RAWs on the R7 Mark II, and 8K video capabilities of course.

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I also envisage a new version of the DIGIC Accelerator processor (as first featured in the Canon EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II) for even faster and more accurate AI autofocus subject detection/tracking of moving targets. This will be crucial to entice sports and wildlife photographers to upgrade to the R7 Mark II.

To keep up with these speedy specs and bigger RAW file sizes, the EOS R7 Mark II will need dual card slots with one for CFexpress Type B cards, the other for SD cards.

I’d also expect to see a jump in EVF resolution (the R7 only has a 2.36 million-dot EVF), more AF points, and a higher native ISO of probably ISO 64,000 to match the R6 Mark III. Finally, please, Canon, sort out the rear controls as the R7’s joystick/dial combo thing needs replacing.

Meanwhile, the four-year-old Canon EOS R7 is available at a great price today...

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