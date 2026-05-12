Nikon’s incredible 400mm f/2.8 pro sports lens just dropped by a massive $2,000
Save $2,000 on the Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, the dream lens for sports and wildlife shooters
The Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is the kind of lens most sports and wildlife photographers dream about owning, and right now it has just received a serious price cut. This professional super-telephoto prime is now available at B&H for $12,696.95, down from $14,696.95, saving you a massive $2,000.
The Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is a professional super-telephoto lens built for sports and wildlife photographers, with a fast f/2.8 aperture and a built-in 1.4x teleconverter for instant extra reach.
Now, let’s be honest, this is still a seriously expensive lens. But in the world of elite-level sports, wildlife, news, and professional action photography, the Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is one of the most desirable lenses money can buy. It delivers that magical 400mm reach with a bright f/2.8 aperture, giving photographers the speed, separation, and low-light performance needed when the action is fast and the light is fading.
What makes this lens truly special, though, is the built-in 1.4x teleconverter. With a simple switch, you can turn it into a 560mm f/4 lens without changing glass, removing the lens from the camera, or risking missing the shot. As a former sports photographer, I can say that kind of flexibility is not just convenient; it can be the difference between getting the image and watching it happen through the wrong focal length.
This is exactly the sort of lens I would want on the sidelines, at a motorsport event, on a safari, or anywhere where reach, speed, and image quality matter. The combination of Nikon’s S-Line optics, Vibration Reduction, weather-sealed build, and the versatility of the integrated teleconverter makes it a true workhorse for professionals who need one lens to cover multiple possibilities.
A $2,000 saving on a lens at this level does not come around every day. If you have been waiting to invest in Nikon’s flagship Z-mount super-telephoto, this is one of those rare moments where the price drop is big enough to make even a five-figure lens feel like a smarter buy.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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