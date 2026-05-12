Nikon’s incredible 400mm f/2.8 pro sports lens just dropped by a massive $2,000

The Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is the kind of lens most sports and wildlife photographers dream about owning, and right now it has just received a serious price cut. This professional super-telephoto prime is now available at B&H for $12,696.95, down from $14,696.95, saving you a massive $2,000.

Now, let’s be honest, this is still a seriously expensive lens. But in the world of elite-level sports, wildlife, news, and professional action photography, the Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is one of the most desirable lenses money can buy. It delivers that magical 400mm reach with a bright f/2.8 aperture, giving photographers the speed, separation, and low-light performance needed when the action is fast and the light is fading.

What makes this lens truly special, though, is the built-in 1.4x teleconverter. With a simple switch, you can turn it into a 560mm f/4 lens without changing glass, removing the lens from the camera, or risking missing the shot. As a former sports photographer, I can say that kind of flexibility is not just convenient; it can be the difference between getting the image and watching it happen through the wrong focal length.

This is exactly the sort of lens I would want on the sidelines, at a motorsport event, on a safari, or anywhere where reach, speed, and image quality matter. The combination of Nikon’s S-Line optics, Vibration Reduction, weather-sealed build, and the versatility of the integrated teleconverter makes it a true workhorse for professionals who need one lens to cover multiple possibilities.

A $2,000 saving on a lens at this level does not come around every day. If you have been waiting to invest in Nikon’s flagship Z-mount super-telephoto, this is one of those rare moments where the price drop is big enough to make even a five-figure lens feel like a smarter buy.