Lexar's new USB flash drive has every base covered
It's super-fast, boasts wide compatiblity, and comes in several capacity options
Lexar has launched a handy new USB flash drive that promises high levels of performance, convenience and versatility. The Lexar Dual Drive Portable SSD D70E plugs directly into Windows or Mac computers, as well as Android and iOS devices, including smartphones and tablets - no separate cable necessary.
To ensure maximum compatibility, the drive features a USB Type-C connector and one end, and a Type-A plug at the other, making it backward compatible with older computers. Each plug is protected by its own port cover, neatly integrated into the drive’s sleek metal housing.Connect via USB-C and the drive can operate at USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speed, resulting in a maximum 2000MB/s read speed and 1800MB/s write speed (1300MB/s for the 512GB model). Switch over to the USB-A connector and the drive uses a USB 3.2 interface for a peak 1000MB/s read rate and 900MB/s max write speed.
The Dual Drive Portable SSD D70E measures 79.6mm x 30.2mm x 7.8mm and weighs 55g, with silver being the sole color option. Three capacity variants are available at launch: 512GB, 1TB and 2TB, priced at $119.99/£129.99, $199.99/£199.99 and $299.99/£299.99, respectively.
So whether you want to move files between old and new devices, automatically back up photos or videos via the Lexar app, or simply expand the built-in storage of your smart device; the Lexar Dual Drive Portable SSD D70E looks like a speedy yet simple solution
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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