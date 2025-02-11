Canon EOS R10 is the best-selling camera of 2025 in Japan (so far...)

It seems like camera buyers just can't get enough of the Canon EOS R10

BCN Ranking has published its list of the top 50 best-selling cameras from January 1 to January 31 2025 and the top dog isn’t exactly a surprise. That’s right, the Canon EOS R10 is handed the laurel wreath yet again, having topped the standings during November and December. The results point towards the Japanese domestic market’s appetite for APS-C cameras, with all of the top ten sellers featuring crop sensors.

Sony boasts the largest presence on the list, with 15 entries, closely followed by Canon and Nikon with 11 and 10 entries, respectively. Only six Fujifilm entries is a slight surprise, given the manufacturer’s popularity of late, with OM System / Olympus and Panasonic bringing up the rear.

The most frequently featured cameras on the list are the Canon EOS R50, Fujifilm X-M5, and OM / Olympus PEN E-P7, each with four entries. And while full-frame cameras are in the minority, the Sony A7C II manages to feature three times. And just in case you thought the DSLR was dead, the Nikon D7500 just made the cut as the lone DSLR entry at 49.

Here's the full list...

Canon EOS R10 + RF-S 18-150mm IS STM lens kit (Last month: HOLD) Canon EOS R50 + twin lens kit [black] (Last month: 3) Sony ZV-E10 II + double zoom lens kit [black] (Last month: 2) Canon EOS R50 + twin lens kit [white] (Last month: 7) Sony ZV-E10 + power zoom lens kit [black] (Last month: HOLD) Sony A6400 + double zoom lens kit [black] (Last month: 10) Fujifilm X-M5 [silver] (Last month: Out of range) Fujifilm X-M5 + XC15-45mm lens kit [silver] (Last month: 4) Canon EOS Kiss M2 + double zoom kit [black] (Last month: Out of range) Sony ZV-E10 II + power zoom lens kit [black] (Last month: 6) OM/Olympus PEN E-P7 + EZ double zoom kit [silver] (Last month: 21) Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm VR lens kit [silver] (Last month: 13) Sony ZV-E10 + double zoom lens kit [black] (Last month: 8) Sony A6400 + double zoom lens kit [silver] (Last month: 31) OM/Olympus PEN E-P7 + EZ double zoom kit [white] (Last month: HOLD) Panasonic Lumix G100D + W kit (Last month: 12) Nikon Z50II + double zoom kit (Last month: 9) Panasonic Lumix G100 + zoom lens with tripod grip (Last month: Out of range) Fujifilm X-M5 + XC15-45mm lens kit [black] (Last month: 11) Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm IS STM lens kit [black] (Last month: 15) Fujifilm X-T50 + XC15-45mm lens kit [silver] (Last month: Out of range) Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm IS STM lens kit [white] (Last month: 17) Canon EOS R100 + double zoom kit (Last month: 22) Sony A7C II + zoom lens kit [black] (Last month: 34) Sony A6400 + high-magnification zoom Lens kit (Last month: Out of range) Nikon Z 50 + double zoom kit (Last month: 37) Nikon Z 30 + double zoom kit (Last month: 23) Sony ZV-E10 II + double zoom lens kit [white] (Last month: 29) Panasonic Lumix G100D + K kit (Last month: 25) Canon EOS Kiss X10 + double zoom kit [black] (Last month: 20) Nikon Z fc + 16-50 VR lens kit [black] (Last month: 30) Sony A7C II + zoom lens kit [silver] (Last month: 35) OM/Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV + EZ double zoom kit [silver] (Last month: 45) Fujifilm X-M5 [black] (Last month: Out of range) Sony A6700 + high-magnification zoom lens kit (Last month: 14) Sony ZV-E10 + power zoom lens kit White (Last month: 32) Nikon Z 30 + 16-50mm VR lens kit (Last month: 33) OM/Olympus PEN E-P7 + 14-42mm EZ lens kit silver (Last month: 50) Canon EOS R6 Mark II (Last month: 38) Nikon Z f + Z 40mm f/2 (SE) lens kit (Last month: 44) Sony A7C II [black] (Last month: 28) Canon EOS R10 + RF-S 18-45mm IS STM lens kit (Last month: 39) Canon EOS RP + RF 24-105mm IS STM lens kit (Last month: 27) Nikon Z8 (Last month: Out of range) Sony A6700 (Last month: 24) OM/Olympus PEN E-P7 + 14-42mm EZ lens kit [white] (Last month: Out of range) Nikon Z50II (Last month: 26) Sony A7 IV + zoom lens kit (Last month: HOLD) Nikon D7500 + 18-140mm VR lens kit (Last month: Out of range) Fujifilm X-T5 [silver] (Last month: Out of range)

You may also like...

If you're keeping tabs on the camera market then you'll want to check out the best mirrorless cameras, while keeping up to date on the industry's latest releases such as the OM System OM-3 and Nikon P1100.