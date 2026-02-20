Nikon’s brilliant FTZ II adaptor drops to a tasty low price!
Use your old DSLR lenses on your new Nikon Z camera with Nikon's F-mount to Z-mount converter
If you've upgraded from a Nikon DSLR to a shiny new Z-mount mirrorless camera, you might be wondering what to do with all your old lenses. Well, if you follow my advice and pick up the Nikon FTZ II adapter, you can keep 'em! Amazon has knocked a stunning 36% off the RRP, bringing the price down from £249 to just £160. This is one of the best deals I've seen, with other retailers typically selling the adaptor for £219.
The FTZ II mount adapter enables F-mount DSLR lenses to be used on Z-mount Nikon mirrorless cameras. This second-gen version is slimmer than the original, with no 'bump' to impede handling or get in the way of battery grips.
The Nikon FTZ II Mount Adapter enables the vast majority of Nikon and third-party F-mount DSLR lenses to be used on newer Z-mount mirrorless camera bodies. Its core functionality is identical to the original FTZ, but this Mark II version features a significant design revision: the removal of the original's tripod mounting protrusion.
This is particularly beneficial for photographers using cameras with a vertical grip, as it provides unrestricted access for portrait-orientation shooting – a limitation of the original adapter. The FTZ II is slightly smaller and 10g lighter, built with a durable, magnesium alloy.
Like its predecessor, the FTZ II offers full compatibility with autofocus, auto exposure (AE), and optical Vibration Reduction (VR) for modern F-mount lenses, specifically AF-P and AF-S types. AE is supported for around 360 Nikkor F-mount lenses.
Since the adapter contains no glass, it does not degrade image quality, so performance is entirely dependent on the F-mount lens being used. Autofocus speed is generally maintained, and with Z-series cameras’ sensor-based AF, accuracy can even be improved. When using an F-mount lens with optical VR on a full-frame Z body, the performance is enhanced by combining the lens's VR with the camera's In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS).
