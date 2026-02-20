Super discount on Sony's super-telephoto 200-600mm! Just the ticket for bird and aviation photographers at £1,274

Black Friday is usually the best time to buy those big crazy lenses you can't usually afford – and this year is no different!

The amazing Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS is discounted £360 to the incredible price of just £1,239. This is one of the best super-telephoto lenses out there – my colleague Matthew awarded it the full five stars in his review, and it's essential for Sony shooters who love sports and wildlife!

The Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS (review) is one of those lenses that once you've used it, you've got to have it – and once you have it, you don't regret it.

"Sharpness and contrast are excellent and remarkably consistent, throughout the entire zoom range," said Matthew in his review. "Considering the relatively slow aperture rating and long focal lengths, sharpness and contrast need to be good when shooting wide-open, and the lens really excels in this respect.

"You can get a really tight depth of field, especially at longer zoom settings, and the 11-blade diaphragm helps to maintain nice bokeh even when stopping down a little. Color fringing is very minimal and there’s only minor pincushion distortion, throughout the zoom range."

