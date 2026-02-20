Super discount on Sony's super-telephoto 200-600mm! Just the ticket for bird and aviation photographers at £1,274
Over £250 slashed off the Sony FE 200-600mm super-telephoto lens. Grab this 5-star lens before it's gone!
Black Friday is usually the best time to buy those big crazy lenses you can't usually afford – and this year is no different!
The amazing Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS is discounted £360 to the incredible price of just £1,239. This is one of the best super-telephoto lenses out there – my colleague Matthew awarded it the full five stars in his review, and it's essential for Sony shooters who love sports and wildlife!
The incredibly versatile zoom range is matched by fast autofocus, solid stabilization, superb sharpness and weather sealing. It's compatible with teleconverters for even more reach, too!
The Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS (review) is one of those lenses that once you've used it, you've got to have it – and once you have it, you don't regret it.
"Sharpness and contrast are excellent and remarkably consistent, throughout the entire zoom range," said Matthew in his review. "Considering the relatively slow aperture rating and long focal lengths, sharpness and contrast need to be good when shooting wide-open, and the lens really excels in this respect.
"You can get a really tight depth of field, especially at longer zoom settings, and the 11-blade diaphragm helps to maintain nice bokeh even when stopping down a little. Color fringing is very minimal and there’s only minor pincushion distortion, throughout the zoom range."
Check out the best Sony lenses, and the best lenses for bird photography
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
