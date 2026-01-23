If you've been looking for a versatile, high-performance zoom lens, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is now available for just £1,846 at Wex.

With this offer, you save £753 on the Z lens' regular price tag of £2,599 – a lens that we described as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world… ever" in our review.

The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is known for its steep price tag, reflecting its specs and versatility – and it's easily one of the best Nikon telephoto lenses out there.

The Z 70-200mm f/2.8 builds on the legacy of the popular Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR DSLR lens, a go-to for pro Nikon shooters worldwide. This optic of the mirrorless S-line goes even further: it handles better, delivers sharper images and performs at a consistently high level.

Yes, it comes at a price, but that's what makes this current deal such a great opportunity if you are a Nikon Z user. Beyond its impressive technical specs, it's a true workhorse lens – versatile enough to cover multiple genres. So if your shooting style is consistent, this is a long-term investment that really pays off.

Optically, Nikon packed this lens with some serious glass: 21 elements in 18 groups, including two aspherical elements, six ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, a fluorite element, and an SR (short-wavelength refractive) element.

Autofocus is fast, accurate, smooth, and super quiet, which also makes it appealing to videographers. And unlike many S-line lenses, this one doesn't rely solely on the camera body for stabilization. It features a built-in optical VR (vibration reduction) system that keeps performance solid, even at the longest zoom setting.

I spoke with Finnish landscape and astro landscape photographer Jonas Lindell, who uses this lens regularly. Despite sub-zero temperatures and tricky shooting conditions, he captures stunning images that really show what this lens is capable of. You can read the story here.

