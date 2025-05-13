This image was shot with "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world"

The image Freezing in the Sun was captured by Jonas Lindell in January 2021, using the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon's 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S telephoto zoom lens

Finnish photographer Jonas Lindell specializes in capturing the mesmerizing landscapes of Finland, both during the day and at night. The country's temperatures can make photographing challenging, so Jonas works with weather-sealed Nikon gear.

Jonas captured this image at 1/400 sec, f/11, ISO160 using the Nikon Z6 II. As the headline suggests, his lens choice was crucial, especially since he wasn't shooting from solid ground. He paired the full-frame camera with the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens, which we rated as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world".

Let's dive into the story behind this image and discuss Jonas' gear choices.

Image Analysis

Magical atmosphere

"For me, loneliness and calmness are the main feelings in this picture," says Jonas. The scene shows a small, privately-owned island, located near Helsinki’s Market Square and highlighted by the fog over the partly broken ice.

"This particular morning, it was around -4°F / -20°C so the temperature difference between the sea and air was more than 59°F / 15°C. That means the phenomenon of sea smoke occurs on open waters, such as where the constant boat traffic prevents the ice from freezing completely."

Golden smoke

To achieve this magical effect, Jonas shot against the sun to create a golden-colored mist. "In winter, the sea smoke is usually most visible in the morning. As the weather warms up later in the day, the mist gradually fades away until the golden hour just before sunset," he says.

"However, the sunrise gives the sea smoke a nice, warm glow even if the weather is the complete opposite of warm." Jonas applied the rule of thirds for positioning the sun, catching the viewer's eye and balancing elements in the image.

Exclusive perspective

For this capture, Jonas took a ferry trip so that he could get closer and create a unique perspective. "You can see this small island from the land, however, there’s a tourist ferry that passes much closer to it.

"The distance between the boat and the island was changing all the time, but I knew we would never be very close, so I needed a lens with a good reach. The ability to zoom between 70-200mm proved to be the perfect choice.

"The cold weather meant that I couldn't change lenses easily in the time I had, and there was the pressure of missing the opportunity as the ferry continued its journey without stopping."

Storytelling

By capturing the atmosphere and colors, Jonas has created a cinematic image. "There is this mystical, dark, lonely atmosphere that makes the viewer wonder whether or not anybody lives in the house."

The backlighting adds to this storytelling layer. Here, HDR blending could have been applied to enhance the dynamic range – but as Jonas was shooting from a moving ferry, he couldn't take this approach.

"I used a tripod and a fast shutter speed with IBIS enabled, but the strong backlighting demands good dynamic range from the camera. The cold weather iced up my camera screen – one button almost got stuck because my breath quickly froze, covering the camera in ice."

Gear info

Jonas said, "The ability to zoom between 70-200mm proved to be the perfect choice" (Image credit: Future)

Jonas captured this image using a Nikon Z6 II, a full-frame mirrorless camera that is an updated version of the original Z6. As you can see in our Nikon Z6 vs Z6 II comparison, there are some key differences between the bodies.

The Z6 II features an increased continuous shooting speed of 14fps (up from 12fps) along with twin image processors for more horsepower – which enables it to buffer up to 124 12-bit RAW files or 200 JPEGs. The Z6 II is equipped with the same 24.5MP BSI sensor, but boasts superior autofocus performance.

As Jonas highlights, having the ability to zoom between 70 and 100mm proved to be the "perfect choice" for capturing the misty landscape scene – especially given the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S' professional weather sealing.

One of the best Nikon telephoto lenses, it builds upon the AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR optic for DSLRs – a favorite among pro Nikon shooters globally. But while the new S-line lens for mirrorless cameras is better in terms of handling, image quality and overall performance, it comes with a hefty price tag!

Check out more of Jonas work on his Instagram account or discover his photography on his website (Image credit: Jonas Lindell)

