Using large-format photography, this student wins two major photo awards for recording coal miners in the last working drift colliery in Western Europe
Shot on 5x4 large format HP5, the documentary photographer and published photojournalist aims to document the coal mine landscapes and workers "before they vanish under the weight of time"
Established in the early 1980s, the AOP Student Awards recognize emerging photographic talent existing in further education institutions across the UK. Using large format photography to document coal miners in South Wales, Rupert Allen has now been named the overall winner of the competition and also received Gold in the Portrait category.
Through impactful black-and-white photography, Rupert Allen (studying BA Hons Photojournalism and Documentary Photography at the University of Gloucestershire) created an impactful portrait series titled Church of Coal. He shot all images on 5x4in large format Ilford HP5 film, documenting the coal miners who used to work, and those who still work in the last operating drift colliery in Western Europe.
Rupert aims to "document these landscapes and people before they vanish under the weight of time". Isabelle Doran, CEO of The AOP, explains that she was “genuinely impressed” with the selection of still and moving images, highlighting that the imagery is challenging our perspectives while others celebrate authenticity. Discover all winners on the AOP Awards website.
'Church of Coal' by Rupert Allen
Rupert explains, "In collaboration with the NUM (National Union of Miners) in Pontypridd, and the National Museum Wales, this project has taken me across South Wales, in search of answers to my question: what happened to the miners; what happened to the collieries; and how have they both adapted in the 21st century.
"Hearing their stories, and documenting them as they are now, has allowed me a glimpse into the real people and places, to understand what really happened and what a select few have done to overcome the crisis that rocked much of industrial Britain.
"As with their age now, there is not much time left before these people fade into obscurity and out of the public mind, much like the ruins of the halls and mines they once worked."
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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