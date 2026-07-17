Aberpergwym Miners, from the series Church of Coal. Now the series was honored at this year's AOP Student Awards. The Awards reflects the AOP’s continuing commitment to shining a light on the next generation of photographers and image makers

Established in the early 1980s, the AOP Student Awards recognize emerging photographic talent existing in further education institutions across the UK. Using large format photography to document coal miners in South Wales, Rupert Allen has now been named the overall winner of the competition and also received Gold in the Portrait category.

Through impactful black-and-white photography, Rupert Allen (studying BA Hons Photojournalism and Documentary Photography at the University of Gloucestershire) created an impactful portrait series titled Church of Coal. He shot all images on 5x4in large format Ilford HP5 film, documenting the coal miners who used to work, and those who still work in the last operating drift colliery in Western Europe.

Rupert aims to "document these landscapes and people before they vanish under the weight of time". Isabelle Doran, CEO of The AOP, explains that she was “genuinely impressed” with the selection of still and moving images, highlighting that the imagery is challenging our perspectives while others celebrate authenticity. Discover all winners on the AOP Awards website.

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'Church of Coal' by Rupert Allen

Ray Stoat - Ex Miner at Britannia, Cwm and Penallta, from the series Church of Coal (Image credit: Rupert Allen. Courtesy The AOP)

Rupert explains, "In collaboration with the NUM (National Union of Miners) in Pontypridd, and the National Museum Wales, this project has taken me across South Wales, in search of answers to my question: what happened to the miners; what happened to the collieries; and how have they both adapted in the 21st century.

Ukrainian Coal Miner - Aberpergwym Colliery, from the series Church of Coal (Image credit: Rupert Allen. Courtesy The AOP)

"Hearing their stories, and documenting them as they are now, has allowed me a glimpse into the real people and places, to understand what really happened and what a select few have done to overcome the crisis that rocked much of industrial Britain.

Ron Stoat - Ex Miner at Britannia, Cwm and Penallta, from the series Church of Coal (Image credit: Rupert Allen. Courtesy The AOP)

"As with their age now, there is not much time left before these people fade into obscurity and out of the public mind, much like the ruins of the halls and mines they once worked."

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