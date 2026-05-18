"Probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world" successor just became the #1 selling lens in Japan – it's improved in almost every way

This 70-200mm f/2.8 telephoto zoom improves on an already highly regarded design an has climbed to No.1 in Japan's latest best-seller rankings

Photographers across a variety of genres, from wildlife and portraiture to events and action, have long gravitated towards 70-200mm lenses.

In March 2026, the successor to what we described in our review as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world" entered the market – and it has already begun making waves in Japan's latest sales rankings.

Yodobashi's latest best-seller charts for the second half of April 2025 place the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II in the top slot. The result highlights continued demand for high-end professional telephoto lenses, with Nikon's latest flagship outperforming competing optics.

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The rankings span a broad field, covering zoom lenses from 24mm wide-angle options to 400mm super-telephoto designs. Despite this competition, Nikon's updated 70-200mm has secured the top position.

1. Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II

2. Hasselblad XCD 2.8-4/35-100E

3. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II

4. Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (E-mount)

5. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II

6. Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM

7. Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z White | Black

8. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S

9. Tamron 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD (E-mount)

10. Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM

Nikon's success story

£2,999 The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is available for $3,196.95 (Image credit: Future)

In our review of the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II, we noted that it was "hard to believe Nikon could improve upon an already winning formula this much."

The lens is lighter than the original Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8, offers improved optical performance and introduces usability upgrades – including a removable tripod collar, closer focusing distance and enhanced control features for video users.

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Combined with faster AF (autofocus) and improved handling, it refines what was already regarded as one of the best 70-200mm zoom lenses ever made.

The rest of the top 10 lenses

The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II is undeniably pricey, but you get what you pay for and more besides – available for $2,448 / £2,100 and currently on offer for £1,899 at Wex (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Unsurprisingly, three 70-200mm lenses appear in the top 10 best-seller list.

Alongside the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II in first place, Sony's FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II sits in fifth, while Canon's RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z ranks seventh – all established workhorse optics commonly found in professional photographers' kitbags.

There is also strong representation from the 24-70mm f/2.8 category, with Sony's FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II in third place, Nikon's Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II in eighth and Canon's RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z in tenth.

Once again, Yodobashi's sales rankings highlight a trend: flexibility continues to outweigh prime lens performance. Zoom lenses remain the preferred choice thanks to their versatility and all-around usability, offering photographers more creative range in a single investment.

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