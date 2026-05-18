"Probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world" successor just became the #1 selling lens in Japan – it's improved in almost every way
This lens builds on what was already considered one of the best telephoto zooms ever made – and now it tops the latest sales rankings in Japan
Photographers across a variety of genres, from wildlife and portraiture to events and action, have long gravitated towards 70-200mm lenses.
In March 2026, the successor to what we described in our review as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world" entered the market – and it has already begun making waves in Japan's latest sales rankings.
Yodobashi's latest best-seller charts for the second half of April 2025 place the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II in the top slot. The result highlights continued demand for high-end professional telephoto lenses, with Nikon's latest flagship outperforming competing optics.
The rankings span a broad field, covering zoom lenses from 24mm wide-angle options to 400mm super-telephoto designs. Despite this competition, Nikon's updated 70-200mm has secured the top position.
Yodobashi's 10 best-selling lenses (2nd half Apr)
1. Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II
2. Hasselblad XCD 2.8-4/35-100E
3. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II
4. Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (E-mount)
5. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II
6. Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM
7. Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z White | Black
8. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
9. Tamron 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD (E-mount)
10. Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM
Nikon's success story
In our review of the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II, we noted that it was "hard to believe Nikon could improve upon an already winning formula this much."
The lens is lighter than the original Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8, offers improved optical performance and introduces usability upgrades – including a removable tripod collar, closer focusing distance and enhanced control features for video users.
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Combined with faster AF (autofocus) and improved handling, it refines what was already regarded as one of the best 70-200mm zoom lenses ever made.
The rest of the top 10 lenses
Unsurprisingly, three 70-200mm lenses appear in the top 10 best-seller list.
Alongside the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II in first place, Sony's FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II sits in fifth, while Canon's RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z ranks seventh – all established workhorse optics commonly found in professional photographers' kitbags.
There is also strong representation from the 24-70mm f/2.8 category, with Sony's FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II in third place, Nikon's Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II in eighth and Canon's RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z in tenth.
Once again, Yodobashi's sales rankings highlight a trend: flexibility continues to outweigh prime lens performance. Zoom lenses remain the preferred choice thanks to their versatility and all-around usability, offering photographers more creative range in a single investment.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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