Sony’s pro 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master is now just $1,598 in this early Amazon Prime deal
This Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM deal is perfect for portraits, weddings, travel, and more
The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master has dropped to just $1,598, down from $1,798, saving you a cool $200 on one of Sony’s most trusted professional zoom lenses.
For many photographers, the 24-70mm f/2.8 is the lens that rarely leaves the camera. It covers everything from portraits and weddings to travel, events, landscapes, and everyday documentary work. Pair that versatile focal range with a fast constant f/2.8 aperture, and you have a lens that can handle almost anything the day throws at you.
The Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master is a professional standard zoom that delivers superb sharpness, fast autofocus, and excellent low-light performance, making it a dependable choice for portraits, weddings, events, and everyday professional work.
Check out all the early Prime Day camera deals
What makes the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master so appealing is its balance of speed, sharpness, and reliability. This is a serious workhorse lens, built for photographers and filmmakers who need dependable performance without constantly changing glass. It is the kind of lens that earns its place in the bag because it can do so much, and do it well.
The G Master badge matters here, too. Sony designed this lens to deliver high-end image quality, strong contrast, attractive background blur, and the kind of optical performance that makes it a natural fit for full-frame Alpha cameras. Whether you are shooting stills or video, it offers the flexibility and polish expected from Sony’s premium lens lineup.
At $1,598, this deal makes a professional-standard Sony zoom that little bit easier to justify. A $200 saving on a lens this useful is not something to ignore, especially if you are building out a serious Sony kit or finally upgrading from a slower standard zoom.
Note, that there is now an updated version of this lens available, the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, but this costs $2,248.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.