The Nikon Z8 is now over $1,000 off and at its lowest price ever. Is now the time to buy?

The Nikon Z8 has just dropped to its lowest ever price, with B&H cutting this powerhouse full-frame mirrorless camera to just $3,396.95. That is a huge $900 saving from its usual $4,296.95 price, but the deal gets even better as B&H is also including a free Nikon 64GB XQD memory card worth $143.95.

That means you are effectively getting a total saving of $1,043.95 on one of the most impressive professional cameras Nikon has ever made.

Lowest-ever price Save $900 Nikon Z8: was $4,296.95 now $3,396.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z8 is a professional full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers flagship-level speed, resolution and video performance in a smaller body, making it one of the most capable hybrid cameras you can buy.

This is such a strong deal because the Nikon Z8 is not some aging camera being discounted to clear space for the next big thing. It remains one of the most powerful hybrid mirrorless cameras you can buy, taking much of the technology from Nikon’s flagship Z9 and putting it into a smaller, lighter body. B&H lists the Z8 as being 30% smaller than the Z9, yet it still packs a 45.7MP stacked full-frame sensor and the kind of professional performance serious photographers demand.

For stills shooters, the Z8 is an absolute powerhouse. It offers huge resolution, fast shooting speeds, excellent autofocus, and that rugged Nikon handling that makes it feel ready for almost anything. Whether you photograph wildlife, sports, weddings, portraits, landscapes, or commercial work, this is a camera that can move between demanding professional jobs without feeling like a compromise.

Video shooters are just as well served, with the Z8 offering 8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW, 8K30p, and 4K120p video, along with 10-bit internal recording. That makes it far more than a stills camera with video added on. It is a genuinely serious hybrid body for filmmakers, content creators, and anyone who needs high-end video performance in a compact mirrorless system.

The free Nikon 64GB XQD memory card is also a very welcome bonus, especially when buying a camera this powerful. Fast memory cards are not cheap, and with B&H listing the Nikon 64GB XQD card at $143.95, having one included makes this already excellent offer feel even stronger.

At $3,396.95, the Nikon Z8 is a standout camera deal, but with the extra free memory card included, it becomes one of the best high-end Nikon offers around right now. If you have been waiting for the right moment to buy Nikon’s mini Z9, this could be it, because saving more than $1,000 on a camera of this caliber is not the kind of deal that usually sticks around for long.