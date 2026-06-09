This Nikon Z superzoom can photography almost anything - and now it’s $300 less

The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR has just dropped to $1,146.95 at B&H, down from its usual $1,446.95 price tag, saving you a very handy $300 on one of Nikon’s most versatile full-frame mirrorless lenses.

This is the kind of lens that makes complete sense for photographers who do not want to keep swapping glass every five minutes. With a huge 28-400mm zoom range, it takes you from wide-angle travel shots and street scenes all the way through to distant wildlife, sports, portraits, events, and those moments where you simply cannot move closer to your subject.

Of course, with a lens this ambitious, there are always compromises. The variable f/4-8 aperture means this is not going to be the low-light monster that a fast prime or pro telephoto zoom might be, but that is not really the point of this lens. Its strength is convenience, flexibility, and the ability to cover a huge range of subjects with one single piece of glass.

For Nikon Z shooters, especially those using cameras like the Nikon Z6 III, Z7 II, Z8 or even the Zf, this could be the ultimate travel companion. It keeps your camera bag lighter, reduces the need to carry several lenses, and gives you the confidence that, whatever appears in front of you, there is a very good chance you can frame it without changing lenses.

The built-in VR is also a major advantage, especially at the longer end of the zoom range. When you are shooting handheld at 300mm or 400mm, stabilization becomes much more than a luxury - it becomes the difference between getting the shot and missing it completely.

At $1,146.95, this $300 saving makes the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR a much more tempting buy. It might not be the fastest lens in Nikon’s Z lineup, but as an all-in-one superzoom for travel, wildlife, everyday photography, and general adventure, it is one of the most practical lenses Nikon has made for its mirrorless system.