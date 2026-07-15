Tamron has axed a long-standing tradition with a new lightweight 12-20mm f/2.8 for E-Mount and Z-Mount – and I couldn’t be more excited about it

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The new Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 is a competitively priced, lightweight ultra-wide zoom that heralds in a new era for Tamron

The Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 photographed outdoors
(Image credit: Future)

Tamron’s lenses come with so many suffixes that the names sound almost royal. So when Tamron told me about the new 12-20mm f/2.8, I had my fingers poised, waiting for the second half of the name. Except… that’s it.

Tamron’s new lens is named simply the “Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8” – it’s not followed by the usual jumble of “Di III VXD G2” at the end.

Photographers will be undoubtably excited over the Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 lens’ lightweight design, which is nearly half the weight and half the cost of the farther-reaching Sony 12-24mm f/2.8.

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The full-frame lens also comes in the Nikon Z mount, where it still comes in under the price, under the weight and slightly wider than the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S.

Tamron tells me that lens abbreviations will still be used for VC (Vibration Compensation or stabilization) and the Di designation for APS-C lenses – but the Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 is neither of those things.

(Image credit: Future)

Tamron’s new lens doesn’t just have a new naming convention, but launches a new look for the popular third-party lens maker as well.

The lens leans towards a more mechanical, robust design and focuses on more "tactile joy", leaning into the feel of the materials and plenty of physical controls in the era of smartphone photography.

Ultra-wide zooms tend to sit on the heavy side, but the Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 slides in at a 20.2oz / 570g in E-Mount and just 5g more in the Z-Mount. I had no problems carrying the lens around, spending a week shooting landscapes and astrophotography with the new optic.

(Image credit: Future)

The 12mm focal length is an encompassing view that captures striking scenes, and the f/2.8 aperture lets in a lot of light – for the zoom category, anyway. I snapped shots with sharp centers and only a minor tendency to smudge towards the edges.

The ultra-wide can also create some fun perspective distortion, helped by the fact that the lens can focus as close as 7.1 inches / 0.18m. That focus system uses Tamron’s modern VDX (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive), even though there’s no VXD listed in the name itself.

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A sample image from the Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8
(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

Shooting with the Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 for a week, I think this is a lens that a lot of photographers will be excited about.

The lens is rather lightweight and affordable for the category. My biggest complaint was the difficulty of manually focusing such a wide perspective – and a very slight softening in the stars towards the corners.

Photographers won’t have to wait long for Tamron’s new ultra-wide. The Sony E-Mount variant is set to ship on July 30, with the Z-Mount to follow on August 27. The lens retails for $1,699 / CA$2,299 for the E-Mount and $1,799 / CA$2,399 for the Z-Mount (international pricing to follow).

For more insight, read my Tamron 12-20mm f/2.8 review.

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Take a look at the best Sony E-Mount or the best Nikon Z-Mount lenses.

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Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

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