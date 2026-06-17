Save a MASSIVE $900 off the flagship Nikon Z9 camera at B&H

The Nikon Z9 has just become a much more tempting proposition for serious photographers, with B&H dropping the flagship mirrorless body to just $4,996.95, down from $5,896.95, saving you a cool $900.

Save $900 Nikon Z9: was $5,896.95 now $4,996.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z9 is a flagship full-frame mirrorless camera built for professionals, combining a 45.7MP stacked sensor, blackout-free shooting, and up to 120fps burst speeds with advanced autofocus and 8K video capability.

The Nikon Z9 isn’t just another high-end body, it’s Nikon going all-in on performance. With its stacked 45.7MP sensor, blackout-free shooting, and incredible burst speeds, this is a camera designed for professionals who need absolute reliability in the field. Whether you’re covering sport, wildlife, or demanding commercial work, the Z9 continues to set the benchmark for what a flagship mirrorless system should deliver.

What makes this deal particularly appealing is just how rarely the Z9 sees meaningful discounts. This isn’t a camera that quietly slips into sales cycles, it tends to hold its value, which makes a $900 price drop feel all the more significant. For photographers who have been waiting for the right moment to step into Nikon’s top-tier ecosystem, this is about as strong a signal as you’re likely to get.

At £4,399, the value proposition becomes far more compelling. You’re not just buying into a camera, you’re investing in a system that has proven itself at the very highest level of professional photography and filmmaking. It’s a tool that removes limitations and keeps up, no matter how demanding the assignment becomes.

Deals like this don’t tend to stick around for long, especially on cameras of this calibre. The Nikon Z9 remains one of the most sought-after bodies on the market, and with a $900 saving now on the table at B&H, it’s a rare opportunity to secure a true flagship for significantly less.

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See our pick of the best lenses for the Nikon Z9