Nikon Zf & Zfc owners will love SG-image's new retro-styled prime lens
And the price is even more attractive than the styling!
At the end of January we reported on a new SG-image 35mm autofocus lens sporting a rather attractive retro barrel design that had been spotted on several rumor websites. Internally, the lens seemed the same as SG-image's full-frame AF 35mm f/2.2 launched last year, but the revamped retro version had several styling cues that made it ideally suited to cameras like the Nikon Zf and Nikon Zfc.
New details have now emerged about this rumored lens. It is officially called the SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 Classical Edition, and is priced at $158. It's available for Nikon Z, Sony E, and L-mount cameras, and if you really want to complete the retro look, you can spec it with a square lens hood for an additional $10.
According to SG-image:
This CE Classic Edition features a specially upgraded retro vintage exterior. Polished silver decorative trim paired with knurled textured focus ring recreates iconic classic lens styling, perfectly matching silver retro mirrorless bodies. Full aviation-grade metal barrel delivers solid premium texture, low-profile engraved focal scale maintains minimalist vintage charm, making it a collectible daily carry lens for aesthetic-focused photographers.
Inside the stylish all-metal barrel is a 7-element optical stack arranged in 5 groups. A 9-blade diaphragm, combined with the wide f/2.2 maximum aperture, is said to provide natural bokeh for portrait and still life photography. The 35mm focal length is ideal for street and general purpose photography on full frame cameras, or the lens would work well as a standard prime on APS-C bodies where it'll give a 52.5mm-equivalent focal length. Despite the metal barrel, weight has been kept to a reasonable 163g, and the lens itself is very compact at just 36.2mm long with a 69mm barrel diameter.
The SG-image AF 35mm f/2.2 Classical Edition is available to buy now from SG-image direct.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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