Nikon’s Z7 II is now $600 off at B&H and the free XQD card makes it even better

The Nikon Z7 II has dropped to $1,896.95 at B&H, down from $2,496.95, which means you are saving a straight $600 before you even get to the sweetener.

And that sweetener is a pretty good one, because B&H is also throwing in a free Nikon 64GB XQD memory card, usually priced at $143.95, making this feel like a much more serious deal than a simple price cut on paper.

Free memory card Save $600 Nikon Z7 II: was $2,496.95 now $1,896.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z7 II is a high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera built for photographers who want huge detail, excellent dynamic range, and classic Nikon handling in a seriously capable body.

What makes this offer stand out is that the Nikon Z7 II is still a very serious camera. You are getting a 45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, dual EXPEED 6 processors, up to 10fps continuous shooting, and 4K60 video, which means this is not some bargain-bin body being cleared out for the sake of it. It is a high-resolution Nikon that still has plenty of appeal for landscape photographers, studio shooters, portrait specialists, and anyone who likes their files big and detailed.

That is why this price feels so aggressive. Once a camera with this kind of resolution drops below the $1,900 mark, it starts to look less like a premium indulgence and more like a smart buy for photographers who have been waiting patiently for the right moment. The free 64GB Nikon XQD card only helps that case, because with a camera like this, storage is not some optional afterthought; it is part of the real-world cost of getting started properly.

The Z7 II has always been a camera aimed at image makers who care about detail first and foremost, but it is not a one-trick pony. Nikon gave it stronger processing, more versatility, and a familiar design that still feels reassuringly photographer-focused, which is part of why it remains such an attractive option for people who value handling just as much as headline specs. At this new price, that blend of resolution, usability, and full-frame image quality looks very compelling indeed.

I also think deals like this are where older high-end cameras suddenly become far more interesting again. Not everybody needs the newest release with the flashiest autofocus upgrades or the latest buzzworthy features. Sometimes what matters is getting a proven, high-resolution full-frame body at a price that feels much more attainable, and that is exactly where the Z7 II is sitting right now. Throw in a free $143.95 card, and this starts to look like the kind of deal Nikon fans should not scroll past too quickly.

So yes, this is a very tidy Nikon deal. The Nikon Z7 II at $1,896.95 is already a strong buy with that $600 discount, but the added free Nikon 64GB XQD card gives it an extra bit of bite.

For photographers chasing resolution without spending flagship money, this is the sort of offer that makes a lot of sense.