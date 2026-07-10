Sirui’s new cine lenses ship with FOUR different lens mounts in the same box to simplify the life of freelance camera operators
One cine lens, four mounts: Sirui’s Vision Prime 1 lens range gets a major boost
Sirui has expanded its Vision Prime 1 full-frame cine lens lineup with three new focal lengths, but the real magic is that each lens ships with user-interchangeable mounts for four major mirrorless camera systems!
The new 15mm T1.6, 75mm T1.4, and 150mm T4 Macro 1.5x lenses all come with Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-Mount support in the box, giving filmmakers a far more flexible way to build a cine lens kit without being locked into one camera system.
The new additions broaden the existing Vision Prime 1 series, which already includes 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm T1.4 primes. With the arrival of the 15mm, 75mm, and 150mm, the range now covers everything from dramatic ultra-wide shots to portrait work, telephoto compression, and close-up macro detail.
The 15mm is designed for immersive compositions, tight interiors, and wide establishing shots, while the 75mm offers a more flattering mid-telephoto look with natural compression and soft background separation.
The 150mm is arguably the most specialized of the three, bringing integrated 1.5x macro capability and a 0.29m minimum focus distance. That gives filmmakers the ability to capture fine texture, product detail, nature work, and dramatic close-ups, while still benefiting from the compression of a longer focal length.
It makes the lens a useful addition for anyone who wants one optic that can move between macro-style detail and more distant telephoto framing.
All lenses in the Vision Prime 1 series cover a 46mm image circle, making them suitable for full-frame mirrorless cameras and open-gate shooting without vignetting.
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Sirui says the optical design uses aspherical elements, ED glass, and HRI glass to improve sharpness, reduce chromatic aberration, and control distortion, with resolving power intended to go beyond the demands of modern 8K sensors. The series is also designed with consistent cine handling in mind, including identical gear positions, a 270-degree focus throw, and an all-metal build.
The user-interchangeable mount system is what gives these lenses their strongest appeal, especially for filmmakers who move between camera brands or want to future-proof their kit. Each lens comes natively in Sony E-mount, with RF, Z, and L-Mount modules included, and SIRUI says the mounts can be swapped quickly without shims.
The new Sirui Vision Prime 1 15mm T1.6, 75mm T1.4, and 150mm T4 Macro lenses will be available in Black and Metal Grey from the end of August.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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