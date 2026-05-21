The Nikon Z8 is now $900 off at B&H, at its lowest-ever price, and comes with a FREE XQD card to sweeten the deal

The Nikon Z8 has just hit its lowest ever price this Memorial Day, with B&H dropping this powerhouse full-frame mirrorless camera to just $3,396.95.

That is down from $4,296.95, saving you a huge $900 on one of the most impressive professional cameras Nikon has ever made. Even better, B&H is also throwing in a free Nikon 64GB XQD memory card worth $143.95, meaning you are basically saving yourself a massive $1,043.95 in total.

Lowest-ever price Save $900 Nikon Z8: was $4,296.95 now $3,396.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z8 is a professional full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers flagship-level speed, resolution and video performance in a smaller body, making it one of the most capable hybrid cameras you can buy.

That is an incredible deal, because the Nikon Z8 is not some ageing camera being cleared out to make room for something better. This is still one of the most capable hybrid cameras on the market, taking much of the technology from the flagship Nikon Z9 and placing it into a smaller, lighter body. In fact, B&H lists the Z8 as being 30% smaller than the Z9, while still offering a 45.7MP stacked full-frame sensor and serious professional performance.

For photographers, the Z8 is an absolute monster. You get huge resolution, rapid shooting, superb autofocus, and the kind of rugged Nikon handling that makes it feel ready for almost anything. Whether you shoot wildlife, sport, weddings, portraits, landscapes, or commercial work, this is a camera that can comfortably move between demanding professional jobs without feeling like a compromise.

Video shooters are very well served too, with the Z8 offering 8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW, 8K30p, and 4K120p video, along with 10-bit internal recording. That makes it far more than just a stills camera with video bolted on; it is a genuinely serious hybrid body for filmmakers, content creators, and anyone who needs high-end video performance in a compact mirrorless system.

The free Nikon 64GB XQD card is also a very useful bonus, especially when you are buying a camera this powerful. Fast memory is not exactly cheap, and B&H lists the Nikon 64GB XQD card at $143.95, so having that included makes this already excellent deal feel even stronger.

At $3,396.95, the Nikon Z8 is already a standout Memorial Day camera deal, but with the extra free memory card included, this becomes one of the best high-end Nikon offers I have seen. If you have been waiting for the right moment to buy Nikon’s mini Z9, this could well be it, because saving over $1,000 on a camera of this calibre is the kind of deal that does not usually hang around for long.