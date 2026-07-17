The Nikon ZR is trending on Google today, and just yesterday I was thinking about buying one and doing the unthinkable… using it exclusively as a stills camera! I know, I know: “What heresy doth the man speak?” But hear me out on this one.

I was answering a comment on the latest episode of the Digital Camera World Podcast, where James and I were talking about the Panasonic Lumix L10 compact camera, and in that video we compared it with the Panasonic Lumix S9.

The S9 is a full-frame interchangeable-lens camera with no viewfinder and you can find it for some exceptionally good prices.

Lumix L10: Proper alternative to Fujifilm X100VI compact king? - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the discussion that prompted by Nikon ZR temptation

I was busy browsing various camera retailers, daydreaming about what color I’d have, and then I noticed something that’s always been a big turnoff for me: no rear dial where your thumb naturally rests.

I’m used to operating cameras with front and rear dials, exactly where your index finger and thumb naturally sit. It is without doubt the most comfortable control layout, for me at least. And if a camera doesn’t have this, I find it very hard to get on board with it. But then I saw something I couldn’t unsee – a Nikon ZR.

The ZR has a Red-infused, video-first design, but also shares quite a few similarities to the Lumix S9 in that it has no viewfinder and is essentially a rectangular box with a shallow grip.

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The Nikon ZR is bigger, but accommodates two memory cards (CFexpress B and microSD) and also has a rather unusual ace up its sleeve in that it has a giant four-inch rear LCD screen. For a camera without a viewfinder, that’s definitely a boon.

The Nikon Z6 III is the more stills-focused camera, but it's definitely chunkier than the Nikon ZR (Image credit: Future)

Still, buying one of the best cinema cameras on the market for photography seemed like a bit of a stretch, so I turned to Reddit to find out if other users had thought the unthinkable – and I was surprised to find they had.

A post by amcreativca shared a photograph they took with their Nikon ZR and it turns out they’re certainly not the only one. To my surprise, somebody even said: “I'm also thinking about switching to the ZR, I currently have an S9.”

Don’t get me wrong, I’d still recommend the Nikon Z6 III as the ultimate stills option out of the two, given that it’s essentially the blueprint for the Nikon ZR and features a nice deep grip and a viewfinder.

But as somebody who already owns a stills-focused Nikon and is on the hunt for something a bit more portable, why not take photos on a Nikon ZR?

That four-inch rear LCD screen is a huge boon for anyone who doesn't use viewfinders

So long as you’re not a flash photographer, of course; the ZR has a flash sync speed of just 1/60 sec due to its electronic-only shutter. It’s a very capable device for everyday photography, though. You get the same excellent AF system as the Z6 III, burst speeds of 20fps (RAW) and 120fps (JPEG), as well as a full-frame partially-stacked 24.5MP sensor.

I guess the lesson to take away from this is that both marketers and, indeed, ourselves impose limitations on cameras – but in reality, any camera you’re comfortable with is fit for purpose.

Sure, the Nikon ZR is a video monster. But with its large rear LCD and relatively portable form factor, I see no reason not to use it as a stills camera. I’d be interested to know what you think. Absolutely crazy idea? Or do you think the people of Reddit and I are onto something?

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Still not convinced? Take a look at the best lenses for the Nikon ZR and the best Nikon cameras across the range.