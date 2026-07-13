This tiny pancake lens only weighs as much as a tennis ball – and borrows a feature from point-and-shoots that means you'll never lose another lens cap

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The Kase AF 24mm f/3.8 is a compact pancake lens that has a built-in lens cap

A photo of the Kase AF 24mm f/3.8 mounted on a Sony camera
(Image credit: Kase / YouTube)

Kase, a Chinese brand known for its ND filters, is building a new tiny pancake lens with an unusual twist. The Kase FE 24mm f/3.8 is a pancake with autofocus and a built-in flip lever cap, to replace standard lens caps.

Kase has confirmed that the full-frame pancake lens is launching in Sony E-Mount, but reports hint that additional mounts may be in the works including Leica L-Mount, Nikon Z-Mount and Fujifilm X Mount.

If you’ve never heard of Kase lenses, you’ll be easily forgiven as the 24mm is only the brand’s fourth lens – building on a history of creating lens filters to creating the lenses themselves.

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The new 24mm lens is deserving of the “pancake” category, coming in at 16mm / 0.62 inches thick and about 60g / 2.11 oz, which is about the weight of a tennis ball.

(Image credit: Kase / YouTube)

But as someone who loses lens caps on new optics with frightening speed, the feature that caught my attention is that the Kase 24mm has a built-in lever flip cap. Turning a small slide on the front of the lens closes a piece of plastic over the glass, creating a built-in lens cap.

Built-in lens caps are common on compact cameras, but less so on mirrorless optics – though a small number of pancake lenses, including the VIltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 and Olympus Fisheye Body Cap 9mm f/8, have the feature. The lens is not only small but has fewer pieces to try to keep track of.

(Image credit: Kase / YouTube)
New release: Kase FE 24mm F3.8 Pancake Lens - YouTube New release: Kase FE 24mm F3.8 Pancake Lens - YouTube
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To get to that size, however, there are some sacrifices. The lens’ aperture is fixed at f/3.8 – no more, no less. But while many budget lenses skip the autofocus, the Kase FE 24mm f/3.8 uses a VCM motor for autofocusing. The lens can focus as close as .3m / 11.8 inches, which translates to a 0.1x macro ratio.

Kase says the lens is designed with six groups and six elements, including components to help reduce distortion, chromatic aberration, and vignetting.

Kase hasn’t yet shared a price or availability date for the new lens. The 24mm joins the Kase 150mm f/5.6 AF Reflex, 85mm f/1.4, and 200mm f/5.6 lenses in a growing list of optics from the China-based brand.

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Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

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