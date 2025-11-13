Get "one of the finest Nikon Z lenses" for only £759

If you've been looking for a stunner of a lens, for both general shooting and extreme close-ups, the Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is now available for just £759 at Wex.

With this new low price, you save £290 on its previous price tag of £1,049 – and top-tier primes are not coming cheap, so this deal offers a great discount on what we've called in our review "one of the finest Nikon Z lenses that we've seen."

Short: The Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is a top-tier lens for performance and versatility. It's one of the finest Nikon Z lenses that we've seen to date, and that’s really saying something.

The Z MC 105mm is great for capturing wildlife photography, through portraiture and landscape, to extreme close-ups, where its 1.0x magnification factor reveals near-microscopic levels with clarity and depth. And it's not only about sharpness (though it's razor-sharp from center to the edge), it's also about how effortlessly it lets you create.

With lightning-fast pinpoint autofocus and 4.5-stop optical VR, it partners beautifully with Nikon's Z-series cameras for incredibly stable, high-impact images – handheld or on the go. From the customizable control ring to the multifunction OLED display and weather-sealed construction, this lens has it all. And yes, it costs more than the Z MC 50mm – about 50% more – but the performance leap is undeniable.

As mentioned, top-tier primes are not coming cheap, making this deal even more interesting. By investing in the Nikkor Z MC 105mm, you get a pro-grade build and image quality that borders on flawless.

