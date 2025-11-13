YouTuber puts together medium-format 'hot rod' camera to avoid crazy prices

We can all agree that medium format cameras are some of the coolest cameras on the planet – but they’re also some of the most expensive.

If, like me, you’ve never even entertained shooting with a $7,000 medium format body but love the style (who doesn’t?), YouTube camera enthusiast and all-around handy chap, James "Snappiness" Warner, has devised a neat workaround for astronomical medium format prices: build one yourself.

While that might seem even less feasible than stumping up the dollar, the YouTuber takes advantage of the format’s modular systems by purchasing components piecemeal – and then models a custom camera body in which to house everything.

Very generously, there’s a link in the video description to download the 3D models for free. Think of it as constructing your very own medium-format hot rod.

I Built The Cheapest Possible Medium Format Digital Camera - YouTube Watch On

The main component is the digital back, because it houses the sensor. James’ criteria was a back with a half-decent sensor and one that can be powered via a battery, since some older medium format backs are very low resolution and can require external power sources – even from a mains socket.

He then poaches a Mamiya lens from an old Mamiya Press Camera, due to its built-in shutter, which he says you can probably pick up for around $50. He even found a Mamiya Press adapter online.

To find out everything the YouTuber ended up buying to put together the camera, as well as a variety of essential tips for anyone planning to do this themselves (like explaining what a sync cable is) make sure you watch the full video (embedded above). You’ll even get to see it in action!

Want more medium-format goodness? What is the medium format camera "look" – and does it even matter? What happens when compact cameras and medium-format cameras collide? Well, the Fujifilm GFX100RF, of course. And if you're simply looking for a camera on a budget, you don't have to build your own. Here are the best cheap cameras.