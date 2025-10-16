Nikon releases first DX-format macro lens for Z mount: Nikkor Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7

With an equivalent ‘nifty fifty’ focal length, the Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 look like a versatile little lens

Nikon has announced not one but two lenses in a bumper DX-format announcement: the Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 and Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR. The former is the first macro Nikon Z lens for crop-sensor cameras, making it quite a big deal. As you’d expect from a macro optic, the Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 is capable of an equivalent 1:1 magnification via its maximum 0.67 reproduction ratio.

The Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 is the first DX-format macro lens for Z mount (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon’s DX 1.5x crop factor provides an extremely versatile 50mm equivalent focal length, making it suitable for applications beyond just close-ups, including street, landscapes, portraits, still life, and even food photography. If you’re shooting indoors or in low light, that super-fast f/1.7 maximum aperture is going to come in handy, too.

A minimum focus distance of 0.16m allows you to get extremely close to your subject, translating to just 7.2cm from the subject to the front of the lens. And if this little ‘nifty fifty’ wasn’t versatile enough, Nikon rates it for video, too. The manufacturer touts the optic’s AF as both “fast and beautifully quiet” with reduced focus breathing and a silent control ring to boot.

The lens weighs just 220g and is dust-and-drip resistant. It also debuts the new Nikon HN-43 screw-on lens hood, which is also compatible with the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 and the Nikon Z 40mm f/2.

The Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 is priced at $449.95 / £399 / AU$699. Sales are set to begin on October 30.

If you’re looking for full-frame Z-mount macro lenses, then check out the Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8 and Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S. If you’re using another system, take a look at the best macro lenses.