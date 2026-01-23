Fujifilm announces new event – inviting you to shape future X-mount lens ideas

Fujifilm started 2026 with a New Year video message to its global community, looking back at 2025 and offering a first glimpse at what's ahead. In the video, Yuji Igarashi, Divisional Manager of Fujifilm's Professional Imaging Group, hints that this year will be unlike any other for the company and Fujifilm shooters.

2026 is a landmark year for camera enthusiasts, marking 200 years since the invention of the photography by the French Joseph Nicéphore Niépce. Fujifilm plans to celebrate the occasion with new products, initiatives, and events designed to add to the excitement. But one announcement in particular stands out.

"We hope that 2026 will be yet another great year for all our GFX/X users," – and mark your calendars on March 5, 2026.

2026 New Year Greeting/ FUJIFILM - YouTube Watch On

GFX Challenge Grant Program

Fujifilm shared updates on the GFX Challenge Grant Program, a global initiative supporting emerging photographers and filmmakers. The program provides financial grants, access to the Fujifilm GFX system, mentorship, and international exposure for meaningful creative projects.

After successful exhibitions in Tokyo and Osaka showcasing the 2024 projects, Fujifilm plans to expand exhibitions internationally. Locations and dates will be announced on fujifilm-x.com.

Now in its fifth anniversary year, the 2025 program received over 2,800 submissions, making selection "exceptionally interesting and challenging." In the video, Fujifilm announced the 10 Regional Grant Award winners and 5 Global Grant Award winners, and added short interviews with selected photographers and filmmakers.

Now, the winners are preparing their projects and have five months to complete them, with progress updates planned via Fujifilm's YouTube channel and website.

A new kind of event: 'Focus on Glass'

Then came the most intriguing announcement.

While X Summit traditionally focuses on new product launches, Fujifilm acknowledged that many stories behind existing products – especially X-mount lenses, now numbering over 40 optics – remain untold.

This is why Fujifilm is introducing a new concept: Focus on Glass – Untold Stories, taking place on March 5, 2026, at 8am ET / 1pm GMT.

More information, and the event will be available on Fujifilm's YouTube channel (Image credit: Fujifilm)

This special program will dive deep into the philosophy, design, and character of existing X-mount lenses. More importantly, Fujifilm's Product Planning Team will openly share lens ideas they hope to develop in the future.

While none of these concepts are currently in development, they offer a rare look into what the future of the X-mount system could become. And Fujifilm is considering a live voting webpage, allowing viewers to share feedback and support their favorite ideas during the event.

It's a clear signal that Fujifilm wants its users – photographers and filmmakers alike – to be part of the conversation.

The program will be streamed on Fujifilm's official YouTube channel, and the company encourages fans and shooters to subscribe to stay tuned as this new Fujifilm chapter begins.

