Sony's current ultra-wide zoom, the 16-25mm f/2.8 G, delivers harp images – but a rumored f/2 optic could take low-light performance to the next level

Are we getting the world’s fastest f/2 ultra-wide zoom lens? Camera rumors are circulating that Sony is testing an "f/2 ultra-wide-angle zoom lens", likely covering the 16-25mm or 16-28mm focal length range. And if this is happening, it would be a category-defining first – no other major manufacturer currently offers a full-frame ultra-wide zoom at this speed.

Sony Alpha Rumors reported on information shared by tipster How2fly about three new lenses that Sony is currently testing. According to the oft-reliable source, a super-fast ultra-wide zoom could be announced between November 2025 and Q1 2026 – possibly alongside the Sony A7 V, rumored for late November to early December.

A full-frame f/2 ultra-wide zoom would put Sony in a league of its own, fill a gap in its lineup and give it a strong edge over competitors.

The world's fastest ultra-wide zoom lens

(Image credit: Tom Oldham / Sony)

Sony's current full-frame ultra-wide zooms include the FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM, 16-25mm f/2.8 G and FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II. While these are already fast lenses, they don't hit f/2. That extra stop of light would make a difference: lower-light shooting, faster shutter speeds and more creative control.

Compared to competitors, Sony would clearly stand out. Canon's fastest ultra-wide zoom for full-frame cameras is the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM, Nikon offers the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, and third-party options from Sigma and Samyang mostly stick to APS-C or prime designs.

A full-frame f/2 ultra-wide zoom by Sony is likely to carry a G Master or high-tier G branding – premium optics designed to minimize distortion, chromatic aberration and flare.

The features of such a lens are expected to meet professional needs: internal zooming, minimal focus breathing and fast, silent autofocus. Weight and compatibility are unknown, but Sony usually balances top-tier optical performance with practical handling.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pairing this ultra-wide with Sony's existing fast zooms – FE 28-70mm f/2 GM and FE 50-150mm f/2 GM – would complete a full high-speed zoom range from ultra-wide to telephoto. That means more flexibility and fewer lens swaps, something pros will appreciate.

How realistic is it?

Very. Sony has proven it's willing to push zoom boundaries – the 28-70mm f/2 GM was a clear example – and an ultra-wide f/2 fits right into that philosophy. With the rumored release window lining up with its Alpha camera cycles, this lens seems realistic.

For Sony Alpha users, it could fill a gap that has long been waiting for innovation. If it happens, this could be a game-changing lens. Low-light shooters, landscape photographers, videographers and pros seeking maximum versatility would finally have an ultra-wide zoom.

You might like...

Browse the best Sony wide-angle lenses.