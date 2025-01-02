12 lenses of Christmas: a trinity of trinity-like lenses

We're doing a countdown the 12 days of Christmas with our rundown of the 12 months of 2024 when it came to lenses. Today we're looking at September, and Canon doing something a bit radical…

Following in the footsteps of Tamron and Nikon, to name but a couple, September saw the arrival of the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM. As with others, it’s like a trinity standard zoom in that it has a constant f/2.8 aperture rating but with a slightly more modest overall zoom range (compared with regular 24-70mm standard zoom lenses).

It also follows suit in being relatively compact and lightweight, and much more affordable to buy.

Smaller, lighter and cheaper to buy than typical ‘trinity’ standard zooms, the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM could also make a smart kit lens for some R system cameras (Image credit: Canon)

Speaking of unconventional trinity lenses, we also saw the launch of the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art. It has the constant f/2.8 aperture of a trinity, but significantly stretches the reach of a standard zoom – reaching into serious short telephoto territory.

Crossing the streams somewhat, Sigma released its next zoom for the Canon mirrorless system. The Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is a new wide-angle zoom, again with a constant f/2.8 aperture, but designed specifically as an RF-S lens for APS-C EOS R cameras.

With its extended zoom range and constant f/2.8 aperture, the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art promised to be a hugely versatile lens at a competitive price (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Nikon went for prime time again, following up its recent Z 35mm f/1.4 with a new companion Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 lens. Again, it’s ideally suited to both stills and video and comes at a more inexpensive price than the 50mm f/1.8 S-line lens.

Arguably bigger news for Nikon Z as well as Sony Alpha shooters was the reinvention of old favorite Tamron macro lenses, this time for mirrorless cameras, in the shape of the Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro.

I’ve always been impressed with Tamron’s 90mm macro lenses and the new Tamron 90mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Macro promised to shake up the genre for the mirrorless era, 45 years on from the original (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

And if full 1.0x macro magnification isn’t enough, there was also the launch of the 7Artisans 60mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro that doubles things up with 2.0x magnification. A fully manual lens, it became available for Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E mount cameras. The company also relaunched the 7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8 autofocus prime in Nikon Z mount.

In a not-too-distant camp, there was a new manual TTartisan 75mm f/1.5, designed to give distinctive swirly bokeh, and an autofocus TTartisan AF 14mm f/3.5, a super-compact wide-angle prime for Sony APS-C format cameras.

The 7Artisans 60mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro can reproduce small objects at twice life size on a camera’s image sensor (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Taking downsizing to the extreme, the sliver-thin Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 VCM ASPH ED pancake lens weighed in at just a couple of ounces, despite featuring autofocus. Driving the price down, a similarly cost-effective lens was the new Meike 35mm F2.0, in Nikon Z, Sony E and L-mount flavors.

At the more expensive end of the price range there came a brand new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70-200 f/2.8 Asph trinity telephoto zoom for the Leica SL system.

The advent of the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 Asph for the Leica SL system came with the option of a new companion 2x teleconverter (Image credit: Leica)

For something a little different, there was a world-first in the guise of the new Samyang Modular Lens Kit with autofocus, that comprised a single mount unit and 21mm f/3.5, 28mm f/3.5 and 32mm f/2.8 full-frame optic modules.

September also saw three new additions to the Leitz Hugo II cine lens line-up, with 66mm, 75mm, and 90mm T2.1 lenses coming onstream.

Designed exclusively for Sony E mount cameras, the Samyang Modular Lens Kit comprises one mount and three plug-in optics, complete with autofocus (Image credit: Samyang)

A tasty review menu in September served up many of the month’s launces, including the Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM, Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art, Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN | C, 7Artisans 60mm f/2.8 Macro 2x and Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 FE.

We also reviewed the AstrHori 120mm F2.8 Macro 2x, Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM and the sublime Hasselblad XCD 20-35E.

The Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM represents the reinvention of a classic Canon lens, with more of a focus on ‘hybrid’ stills and video shooting (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

