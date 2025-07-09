This Tamron superzoom for Fujifilm X-mount just can't be missed this Prime Day

The Tamron 150–500mm f/5–6.7 Di III VC VXD for Fujifilm X-mount is now just $1,199 - down from $1,499, saving you a clean $300.

And for a superzoom lens that reaches all the way out to 500mm, that’s a seriously tempting deal for Fuji shooters looking to go long without going overboard on price.

This lens brings proper reach to the X Series system without the usual weight penalty of a massive telephoto. It’s surprisingly compact for what it offers, and Tamron’s excellent VC (Vibration Compensation) stabilisation means you can confidently shoot handheld even at the far end of the zoom. Whether it’s birds, distant wildlife, airshows or even motorsport, this lens gives you the flexibility to track and frame with ease.

Autofocus is handled by Tamron’s VXD linear motor, which is fast, silent, and accurate - more than up to the challenge for fast-moving subjects. Build quality is solid too, with a moisture-resistant construction and a lens barrel that feels well-balanced even at full stretch. It's the kind of lens that makes you want to get outside and shoot.

For me, this would be the lens I’d buy if I wanted to shoot wildlife or sports on Fujifilm. Fujifilm’s own telephoto offerings are good, but this Tamron is more affordable, goes longer, and doesn't weigh a ton. It fills a real gap in the X-mount system and opens up new creative possibilities without needing to break into the world of adapted glass.

At $1,199, it’s one of the most practical long-lens options for Fuji users, especially if you're after reach, quality, and portability in one package. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to extend your range, this deal is that moment.