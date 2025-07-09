This Tamron superzoom for Fujifilm X-mount just can't be missed this Prime Day
This 150–500mm Tamron deal is a no-brainer for wildlife shooters
The Tamron 150–500mm f/5–6.7 Di III VC VXD for Fujifilm X-mount is now just $1,199 - down from $1,499, saving you a clean $300.
And for a superzoom lens that reaches all the way out to 500mm, that’s a seriously tempting deal for Fuji shooters looking to go long without going overboard on price.
SAVE $400 at Amazon. The Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 for Fujifilm X is a compact, lightweight super-telephoto zoom ideal for wildlife and sports
This lens brings proper reach to the X Series system without the usual weight penalty of a massive telephoto. It’s surprisingly compact for what it offers, and Tamron’s excellent VC (Vibration Compensation) stabilisation means you can confidently shoot handheld even at the far end of the zoom. Whether it’s birds, distant wildlife, airshows or even motorsport, this lens gives you the flexibility to track and frame with ease.
Autofocus is handled by Tamron’s VXD linear motor, which is fast, silent, and accurate - more than up to the challenge for fast-moving subjects. Build quality is solid too, with a moisture-resistant construction and a lens barrel that feels well-balanced even at full stretch. It's the kind of lens that makes you want to get outside and shoot.
For me, this would be the lens I’d buy if I wanted to shoot wildlife or sports on Fujifilm. Fujifilm’s own telephoto offerings are good, but this Tamron is more affordable, goes longer, and doesn't weigh a ton. It fills a real gap in the X-mount system and opens up new creative possibilities without needing to break into the world of adapted glass.
At $1,199, it’s one of the most practical long-lens options for Fuji users, especially if you're after reach, quality, and portability in one package. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to extend your range, this deal is that moment.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.