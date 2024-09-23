7Artisans 60mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro lens gives mirrorless cameras a closer look

This full-frame macro lens for Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E mounts gets twice as close as most…

7Artisans 60mm f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro
(Image credit: 7 Artisans)

Innovative lens-maker 7Artisans has unveiled a 60mm f/2.8 macro lens that can capture images up to 2x life-size, enabling incredibly detailed close-ups at double the resolution of a standard macro lens. 

With a maximum 2x magnification ratio, it enlarges the tiniest details to reveal a staggering amount of detail that is impossible to see with the naked eye. And as a full-frame-compatible lens, it makes the most of the greater light-gathering capabilities of the latest mirrorless cameras, such as the Nikon Z6 III, Canon EOS R6 or Sony Alpha 7C II

