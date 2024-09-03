Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 pancake lens will weigh just two ounces

By
published

Upcoming crowd-funding campaign will see the launch of a super slim full-frame prime for Sony mirrorless cameras

Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 FE
(Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox is working on new super-slim lens to add its fast-growing range of autofocus primes. The new Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 VCM ASPH ED pancake lens will be set to launch as a crowdfunded project - with a new name that the Chinese company has yet to decide upon.

As is the beauty of the best pancake lenses, the key attraction of the 28mm f/4.5 will be its diminutive size. It will weight just 60g - that's a mere 2.1 ounces - and will be only 15.3mm deep (0.6 inches).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles