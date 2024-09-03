Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 pancake lens will weigh just two ounces

Viltrox is working on new super-slim lens to add its fast-growing range of autofocus primes. The new Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 VCM ASPH ED pancake lens will be set to launch as a crowdfunded project - with a new name that the Chinese company has yet to decide upon.
As is the beauty of the best pancake lenses, the key attraction of the 28mm f/4.5 will be its diminutive size. It will weight just 60g - that's a mere 2.1 ounces - and will be only 15.3mm deep (0.6 inches).
The lens is being produced to fit Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras - but can also be used on E-mount APS-C models too, where the effective focal length becomes 42mm.
The f/4.5 maximum aperture is particularly slow for a wide-angle prime - but the lens will appeal for those who want a lightweight option for street photography.
The lens is constructed from six non-grouped elements including two ED lenses, two aspherical lenses, with HD nano multilayer coating and a front lens waterproof anti-fouling coating.
The minimum focus of the lens is 0.32m (12.6in) - and the autofocus system uses a VCM voice-coil motor.
Unusually, the lens boasts a built-in lens cover and doesn't have a front filter ring.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The price and the launch date for the new 28mm f/4.5 lens have yet to be announced.
See our reviews of current Viltrox lenses