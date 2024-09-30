Meike has a new super-cheap fast prime, and it's even got autofocus

By
published

This looks like a bargain 35mm lens for Sony E, Nikon Z, and L-mount shooters

Meike 35mm F2.0
(Image credit: Meike)

Meike has announced a new accessibly-priced prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, and L-mount cameras. The Meike 35mm F2.0 has an optical stack comprised of 11 elements in 9 groups, a minimum focus distance of 0.45m, and can be fitted with 58mm filters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Specifications
FormatFull frame
MountSony E, Nikon Z, L-mount
Lens structure11 elements in 9 groups
Focus modeSTM autofocus
Aperture rangef/2 - f/22
Min. focus distance0.45m
Filter thread58mm
Dimensions73x91mm (E), 73x93mm (Z), 73x90mm (L)
Weight298g (E), 300g (Z), 297g (L)
Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

