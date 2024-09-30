Meike has a new super-cheap fast prime, and it's even got autofocus

This looks like a bargain 35mm lens for Sony E, Nikon Z, and L-mount shooters
(Image credit: Meike)
Meike has announced a new accessibly-priced prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, and L-mount cameras. The Meike 35mm F2.0 has an optical stack comprised of 11 elements in 9 groups, a minimum focus distance of 0.45m, and can be fitted with 58mm filters.
The 35mm focal length equates to a 64-degree diagonal angle of view on a full-frame camera, and 44.2 degrees when fitted to an APS-C body. The lens has a diameter of 73mm and is 90-93mm long, depending on mount option, and it's also reasonably light weight at 298g for the E-mount version.
But the standout feature of the Meike 35mm F2.0 is that, despite its low $199.99 price tag, the lens features autofocus, courtesy of a stepping motor system. Traditionally, cheap primes like this have been 'dumb' lenses, with no electronic communication between the lens and host body and were therefore manual focus-only. But with the 35mm F2.0, Meike is following some recent Viltrox and 7Artisans prime lenses by producing a fully-featured optic that should operate much closer to an equivalent lens from the likes of Sony, Nikon or Sigma.
The Meike 35mm F2.0 is available now, priced at $199.99 / £149.99 / AU $289
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Specifications
Format
Full frame
Mount
Sony E, Nikon Z, L-mount
Lens structure
11 elements in 9 groups
Focus mode
STM autofocus
Aperture range
f/2 - f/22
Min. focus distance
0.45m
Filter thread
58mm
Dimensions
73x91mm (E), 73x93mm (Z), 73x90mm (L)
Weight
298g (E), 300g (Z), 297g (L)
