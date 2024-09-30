Meike has a new super-cheap fast prime, and it's even got autofocus

Meike has announced a new accessibly-priced prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, and L-mount cameras. The Meike 35mm F2.0 has an optical stack comprised of 11 elements in 9 groups, a minimum focus distance of 0.45m, and can be fitted with 58mm filters.

(Image credit: Meike)

The 35mm focal length equates to a 64-degree diagonal angle of view on a full-frame camera, and 44.2 degrees when fitted to an APS-C body. The lens has a diameter of 73mm and is 90-93mm long, depending on mount option, and it's also reasonably light weight at 298g for the E-mount version.

(Image credit: Meike)

But the standout feature of the Meike 35mm F2.0 is that, despite its low $199.99 price tag, the lens features autofocus, courtesy of a stepping motor system. Traditionally, cheap primes like this have been 'dumb' lenses, with no electronic communication between the lens and host body and were therefore manual focus-only. But with the 35mm F2.0, Meike is following some recent Viltrox and 7Artisans prime lenses by producing a fully-featured optic that should operate much closer to an equivalent lens from the likes of Sony, Nikon or Sigma.

The Meike 35mm F2.0 is available now, priced at $199.99 / £149.99 / AU $289

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Format Full frame Mount Sony E, Nikon Z, L-mount Lens structure 11 elements in 9 groups Focus mode STM autofocus Aperture range f/2 - f/22 Min. focus distance 0.45m Filter thread 58mm Dimensions 73x91mm (E), 73x93mm (Z), 73x90mm (L) Weight 298g (E), 300g (Z), 297g (L) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1